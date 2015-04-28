Preview: Brewers at Reds

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jay Bruce still is not hitting his weight this season, but he is saving his most productive moments for when he faces the Milwaukee Brewers. Bruce ended an 0-for-12 slump with a two-run homer and drove in three runs in Monday’s 9-6 victory over the Brewers, who have lost four of five to the Reds entering the second contest of their three-game series at Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Bruce clubbed a grand slam in a 16-10 victory at Milwaukee last week but did not have a hit or an RBI since until connecting on a two-run blast and adding a sacrifice fly on Monday. The Reds also broke an 0-for-23 drought with runners in scoring position while halting a three-game overall losing streak and four-game skid at home. Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun sat out a second straight game despite a 15-for-28 career mark against Monday’s starter, Jason Marquis. Jean Segura drove in three runs for the Brewers, who are a major league-worst 4-16 overall.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (1-3, 7.94 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (1-2, 1.86)

Lohse looks to build on his best start of the season and beat the Reds for the second time in six days after holding them to two runs and three hits over seven innings on Thursday. The 36-year-old California native had allowed 18 runs over 15 2/3 frames in dropping his first three outings. Lohse, who was 2-1 in five starts versus the Reds last season, is 8-5 with a 2.69 career ERA against them.

Cueto finally got into the win column with a stellar performance at Milwaukee last week, permitting one run on five hits while striking out eight over eight innings. The 29-year-old Dominican has worked at least seven frames in each of his four starts and already has a pair of double-digit strikeout performances. Cueto is 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA against the Brewers, holding them to a .232 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto is 0-for-15 following a string of four straight two-hit efforts.

2. Brewers 1B Adam Lind is 10-for-22 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. The Reds placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained right elbow ligament.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Brewers 2