Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to extend their winning streak and claim their fourth consecutive series victory when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Fresh off a four-game sweep in Philadelphia, the Brewers trounced Cincinnati 12-1 on Friday for their season-high sixth straight triumph.

Carlos Gomez went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and his first career grand slam as Milwaukee, which has scored at least seven runs in four of its last five contests, improved to 5-0 on its seven-game road trip. Eugenio Suarez helped avoid a shutout with a one-out RBI single in the ninth inning for the Reds, who managed only six hits. Cincinnati has had trouble scoring runs lately, producing fewer than three in six of its last eight contests. The National League Central rivals are playing their first series since late April, when the Reds took three of four in Milwaukee before doing the same at home a week later.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (5-8, 4.48 ERA) vs. Reds RH Josh Smith (0-1, 5.63)

Nelson recorded his second straight victory on Monday despite yielding four runs and six hits in five innings at Philadelphia. The 26-year-old was much better in his previous outing, limiting the New York Mets to one run and two hits in eight frames after surrendering 10 runs and 21 hits over 10 innings in his two prior turns. Nelson made back-to-back starts against the Reds earlier this year, setting for a no-decision at home on April 22 after allowing a run and three hits in eight innings before getting battered for seven runs on six hits and five walks over 2 1/3 frames in a loss at Cincinnati five days later.

Smith remains in search of his first win as he makes his third major-league start - and first at home. The 27-year-old suffered the loss against the Mets in New York on Sunday after giving up three runs - one earned - on four hits and four walks in five innings. Smith made his debut at Pittsburgh on June 23, when he yielded four runs on three hits and six walks in three frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez’s solo homer on Friday gave him at least one RBI in five straight games.

2. Cincinnati is 1-4 in sellouts at Great American Ball Park this season.

3. Milwaukee OF Ryan Braun extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 3-for-5 effort in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Reds 4