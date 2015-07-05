Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers’ front office might be putting most of its focus on the trade deadline, but the team on the field still is fighting. The Brewers vie for their eighth straight win and a three-game sweep when they visit the Cincinnati Reds for Sunday’s finale.

Milwaukee and Cincinnati both are expected to be active sellers at the deadline, as the Brewers’ recent hot stretch only has the club within 13 games of .500. The team’s longest winning streak since a nine-game run in April 2014 is being driven by the offense, which pounded out 11 hits in Saturday’s 7-3 triumph and is averaging 7.4 runs over the last seven games. The Reds are trending in the opposite direction with six losses in the last eight contests and three or fewer runs scored in six of eight. Cincinnati’s hitters will take aim at rookie Taylor Jungmann, while the Brewers will try to figure out Mike Leake.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (2-1, 2.79 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (5-4, 4.38)

Jungmann is winless in his last two starts despite allowing a total of two earned runs over 11 innings in that span. The former first-round pick has not made it through seven frames since his major-league debut on June 9 and needed 103 pitches to get through six last time out. Jungmann, who is making his first start against Cincinnati, is 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA in three road outings.

Leake did little to up his trade value against Minnesota on Monday, when he was lit up for seven runs on nine hits and a walk in four innings. The Arizona State product had a string of five straight starts with three earned runs or fewer allowed come to an end with that dud. Leake is 2-3 with a 4.61 ERA in nine career turns against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 3B Todd Frazier went 4-for-5 on Saturday, matching his hit total from the previous six games.

2. Brewers SS Jean Segura is 7-for-12 with three RBIs in his last three contests.

3. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez left Saturday’s game with a wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Reds 2