Preview: Brewers at Reds (Game 1)

Matt Garza will look to avoid becoming the first pitcher in the majors to reach the 15-loss plateau on Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers begin a 10-game road trip with a doubleheader versus the Cincinnati Reds. Garza, who is tied with Philadelphia veteran Aaron Harang with a league-high 14 defeats, was blasted for seven runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings before escaping with a no-decision in Cincinnati’s 12-9 victory on last Saturday.

The 31-year-old Garza would be wise to keep a keen eye on Jay Bruce, who belted a two-run homer on Saturday and is 11-for-30 (.367) with three homers and nine RBIs in his career versus the hurler. The Reds have won three of five after losing 13 of their previous 14, while the Brewers completed a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh on Thursday to make it four wins in a row before getting rained out in the series opener. Jonathan Lucroy is 19-for-43 (.442) with 11 runs scored during his career-high 11-game hitting streak while Jean Segura is 10-for-22 (.455) with four RBIs and six runs scored in his last five games. Cincinnati’s John Lamb will pitch the opener and teammate Keyvius Sampson will work in the nightcap against Wily Peralta.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (6-14, 5.56 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (0-3, 5.24)

Garza has been blitzed for 19 runs on 27 hits and seven walks in his last three outings (13 1/3 innings), resulting in an 0-2 record in the process. The veteran has been taken deep in each of his last six games and 23 times in 25 appearances this season. The rainout allowed Garza to avoid pitching at night, as he is 1-9 mark while allowing the opposition to bat .317 against him.

Lamb is searching for his first major-league win despite allowing just two runs on five hits in six innings against Milwaukee on Sunday. The 25-year-old fanned eight in that contest and has a 29-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in August. While Lamb hasn’t struggled with his control, he has been taken deep in each of his four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto is 11-for-20 with three homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Milwaukee 3B Hernan Perez is 5-for-10 with two RBIs in his last three contests.

3. Reds SS Eugenio Suarez went 4-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs to help his team take two of three from the Chicago Cubs.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Reds 3