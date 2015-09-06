Preview: Brewers at Reds

The visiting Milwaukee Brewers can clinch a season series against the Cincinnati Reds for the first time since 2006 when the National League Central rivals meet Sunday afternoon. The Brewers have scored at least four times in eight straight contests, registering a total of 40 runs while winning six straight games, and improved to 9-6 versus the Reds in 2015.

Outfielder Domingo Santana, who was acquired from Houston in the Carlos Gomez trade, went 4-for-8 with three RBIs as Milwaukee swept a doubleheader at Cincinnati on Saturday. Scooter Gennett has also played a key part in the Brewers’ streak with nine hits and five RBIs over the past five contests. The Reds are just 4-17 over their past 21 outings, but they have recorded 46 runs in the last seven games. Joey Votto has been a major factor in Cincinnati’s offensive surge while going 14-for-27 with three homers and eight RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (11-10, 3.70 ERA) vs. Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (3-8, 5.66)

Nelson is 5-1 over his last nine starts and has limited six of his past eight opponents to two or fewer runs after pitching seven innings of one-run ball to beat Pittsburgh last Tuesday. The 26-year-old Alabama product has been better at home (5-3, 3.16 ERA) than on the road (6-7, 4.32) overall. Brayan Pena is 4-for-9 against Nelson, who is 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) versus Cincinnati.

Lorenzen is winless in his last nine outings, seeing his ERA rise by more than two points, and has permitted 32 runs in 24 innings over the past six. The 23-year-old rookie yielded five runs in 4 2/3 innings to the Chicago Cubs last time out and has issued 54 walks in 95 1/3 frames overall. Ryan Braun is 3-for-5 with a homer versus Lorenzen, who surrendered six runs and 13 hits over nine total innings while losing twice to Milwaukee in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips went hitless in four at-bats in the second game Saturday after going 7-for-9 in his previous two contests.

2. Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind is 19-for-50 with four homers, 10 walks and 16 RBIs against the Reds this season and has knocked in 10 runs the last seven games overall.

3. Reds RF Jay Bruce needs four hits to reach 1,000 in his career and is one home run shy of his seventh campaign with at least 20 blasts.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Reds 2