Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers must improve their record away from home to get back in the National League Central race and get a chance to do that with a seven-game road trip that begins against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. The Brewers, who also visit Miami on the trek, saw their three-game winning streak end with a 7-3 loss against Los Angeles Angels at home Wednesday.

Milwaukee, which is 3-7 on the road, had scored 27 runs combined during their win streak to start May and slugger Ryan Braun has lifted his game of late while going 9-for-17 with five RBIs in his last four outings. The Reds are averaging five runs in four May contests (2-2) after Wednesday’s 7-4 victory over San Francisco, following a six-game losing streak in which they scored 10 times. Zack Cozart has been Cincinnati’s best hitter all season, but cooled off in the last four games while managing two hits in 16 at bats - including a solo home run Wednesday - to drop his average to .342. The Reds will attempt to end their streak of games where the bullpen has given up at least one run at 22.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (1-3, 5.55 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (0-3, 13.50)

Anderson has struggled in his last three starts, giving up 17 runs (15 earned) and six homers, after beginning the season with two quality outings. The 28-year-old Texas native allowed 28 hits in his past three games after surrendering eight in the first two. Joey Votto is 1-for-2 with a double and four walks against Anderson, who is 2-0 with a 0.44 ERA in three career outings versus Cincinnati.

Simon has yet to find his top form in his return to Cincinnati, yielding 28 hits and 10 walks over 13 1/3 innings. The 34-year-old Dominican won a career-high 15 games in 2014 with the Reds before getting traded to Detroit, where he posted 13 victories last year. Jonathan Lucroy is 6-for-10 with a pair of homers versus Simon, who is 3-1 in 11 games (two starts) with a 3.29 ERA against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips is five RBIs shy of 800 with the Reds in 1,497 games after belting a solo homer Wednesday.

2. Milwaukee 1B Chris Carter has 19 extra-base hits among his 25 this season and boasts 99 homers since the beginning of the 2013 season.

3. Reds LF Adam Duvall has homered in back-to-back games to double his total for the season.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Reds 3