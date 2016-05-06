Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds look to make it three straight wins for the first time since the start of the season when they continue their four-game series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Cincinnati opened 2016 by sweeping a three-game set versus Philadelphia but has posted back-to-back victories for only the third time since, thanks to a 9-5 triumph over Milwaukee in Thursday’s series opener.

Brandon Phillips joined Jay Bruce with a homer and three RBIs to improve to 6-for-15 with two blasts and four RBIs over his last four contests. Milwaukee has dropped two straight following a season-high three-game winning streak to start the month after ending April with four consecutive defeats. Ryan Braun is riding a five-game hitting streak after going 1-for-4 on Thursday but had his RBI run halted at four contests and hasn’t homered in eight games. Friday’s contest features a pair of pitchers seeking their first major-league victory as Milwaukee’s Tyler Cravy squares off against Cincinnati’s Tim Adleman, who will be making just his second career start.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Tyler Cravy (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (0-0, 3.00)

Cravy returns to Milwaukee from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start in place of Wily Peralta, who was placed on the paternity list following the birth of his daughter. The 26-year-old Cravy allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings in five relief appearances last month after going 0-8 with a 5.70 ERA in 14 games (seven starts) last season - his first in the majors. The native of California went 0-1 while yielding four runs and eight hits over four frames in three relief outings versus Cincinnati in 2015.

Adleman made his major-league debut on Sunday in place of the injured Raisel Iglesias, allowing two runs and three hits over six innings of a no-decision at Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old native New Yorker posted a 2-0 record and 4.24 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Louisville prior to his recall. A 24th-round draft pick of Baltimore in 2010, Adleman never had pitched above Double-A prior to this year and spent two seasons in independent leagues after being released by the Orioles in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers OF Domingo Santana has been kept out of the starting lineup in three of the last four games due to discomfort behind his right shoulder.

2. Bruce has hit nine home runs in his last 21 games against the Brewers and has belted 34 versus Milwaukee over his career - his most against any team.

3. Milwaukee claimed RHP Michael Kirkman off waivers from San Diego after the 29-year-old allowed four runs and six hits over 1 1/3 innings in his lone relief appearance for the Padres this year.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Brewers 4