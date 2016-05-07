Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds attempt to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games when they host the Milwaukee Brewers for the third contest of their four-game series on Saturday. Cincinnati, which opened the season with three consecutive victories, matched that run with Friday’s 5-1 triumph in which it produced a total of six hits - and none after the third inning.

Brandon Phillips is riding a five-game hitting streak and has homered in each of his last three contests, collecting seven RBIs in the process. Friday’s setback was the third in a row and seventh in the last 10 games for the Brewers, whose only run came on Alex Presley’s third blast of the season. Ryan Braun has hit safely in six straight contests but is in the midst of a nine-game home run drought after going deep in back-to-back meetings with Philadelphia on April 22 and 23. Milwaukee is hoping Jimmy Nelson can help end its slide while Cincinnati turns to Brandon Finnegan, who - like his counterpart - leads his team with four quality starts.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (4-2, 3.05 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (1-1, 3.97)

Nelson is coming off a strong outing against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, when he allowed two runs and four hits over seven innings en route to victory. The 26-year-old native of Oregon has had control issues at times, issuing four walks in three of his six starts, but has given up more than two earned runs once and failed to work six frames on only one occasion. Nelson has not performed well against Cincinnati, going 1-2 with a 6.21 ERA in seven overall games (five starts) while posting a 10.38 ERA in three turns at Great American Ball Park.

Finnegan’s winless streak reached three starts on Monday as he did not factor in the decision against San Francisco after yielding three runs and six hits in six innings. The 23-year-old Texan, who dealt with a sore hamstring in that outing, has surrendered three or more runs in each of his last four outings after giving up two in each of his first two turns this year. Finnegan has allowed one run and three hits over six frames in two career contests - one start - versus Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds’ bullpen worked four scoreless innings Friday, ending its major league-record streak of 23 straight games with at least one run allowed.

2. Milwaukee 1B Chris Carter homered in his only career at-bat against Finnegan.

3. Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco will undergo surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday and likely will miss the remainder of the season.

PREDICTION: Brewers 8, Reds 3