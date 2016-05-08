Preview: Brewers at Reds

After ending their three-game slide in emphatic fashion, the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to earn a split of the four-game series when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Milwaukee recorded a total of six runs in losing the first two games of the set before scoring seven in the 10th inning en route to a 13-7 triumph on Saturday.

Aaron Hill is riding an eight-game hitting streak that featured his first career three-homer performance Saturday in which he belted a tiebreaking grand slam in the 10th to match the franchise record for RBIs in a game with seven. Hill, who drove in eight runs in his first 28 games of the season, is 12-for-29 during his hitting streak. Cincinnati squandered a pair of four-run leads Saturday as it had its string of three straight wins halted and fell to 3-3 on its 10-game homestand. Brandon Phillips has been on a tear for the Reds as he enters the series finale with a six-game hitting streak and home runs in each of his last four contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Junior Guerra (1-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (0-0, 1.50)

Guerra came away with the victory in his first major-league start Tuesday despite surrendering four runs and seven hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels. The 31-year-old Venezuelan issued one walk and struck out three while throwing 72 pitches - six more than his total in three relief appearances with the Chicago White Sox last season. Guerra, who has not faced any member of the Reds, recorded 23 strikeouts over 23 1/3 frames in four starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs before being recalled but went 0-2 with a 4.63 ERA.

Lamb pitched well in his season debut Tuesday but settled for a no-decision against San Francisco after allowing one run and six hits over six innings. It was a strong showing by the 25-year-old Californian, who began the campaign on the disabled list due to offseason back surgery and posted a 9.22 ERA in three rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville. Lamb made two starts versus Milwaukee last year, going 0-1 while yielding eight runs and 14 hits over 11 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Drew Hayes and Steve Delabar pitched for the Reds on Saturday after being summoned from Louisville to replace fellow RHPs J.J. Hoover, who was optioned to Triple-A, and Jon Moscot, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation.

2. Brewers LF Ryan Braun, who is on a seven-game hitting streak, ended his homer drought at nine games Saturday with the 19th of his career at Great American Ball Park - his highest total at a road stadium.

3. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto and 2B Phillips have played 1,000 games together on the right side of the team’s infield, the most in team history and the eighth-highest total in the majors since 1900.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Brewers 4