Preview: Brewers at Reds

Jonathan Lucroy keeps increasing his trade value as the Milwaukee Brewers struggle to find their way into the win column. The Brewers will try to earn a rare series win when they visit the Cincinnati Reds in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Lucroy is one of the biggest pieces thought to be available before the Aug. 1 trade deadline and is likely to bring a big return for rebuilding Milwaukee as an All-Star catcher. Lucroy belted a two-run homer in Saturday’s 9-1 triumph and has driven in at least one run in each of the last three games while maintaining a .303 batting average. The one positive to come out of Saturday’s loss for the Reds was the 4-for-5 effort from struggling first baseman Joey Votto. The former All-Star’s four hits were one fewer than he managed in his previous eight games combined and pushed his batting average to a season-high .261.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (6-4, 4.10 ERA) vs. Reds RH Dan Straily (4-6, 4.35)

Davies bounced back from a sub-par effort closing June with a strong start against the Washington Nationals on July 5. The 23-year-old allowed two runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win but was sent back to Triple-A after that to get some work in while the major league squad took time off for the All-Star break. Davies was not at his best against Cincinnati on May 27 but managed to pull out a win while yielding five runs – two earned – on six hits in 5 2/3 frames.

Straily has not won since June 11 against Oakland but posted back-to-back quality starts in front of the break. The 27-year-old allowed a total of six runs and eight hits in 13 innings at Washington and Miami while going 0-1. Straily is making his first career start against Milwaukee and is 2-1 with a 3.70 ERA in nine home games – eight starts – this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips (strained right calf) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

2. The Brewers have struck out a major league-high 855 times.

3. Milwaukee SS Jonathan Villar is 7-for-13 in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Reds 4