Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds are enjoying late stretches of sunlight after spending much of the season in darkness. The Brewers and Reds look to continue their recent good fortune at the other's expense on Monday, when they open a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Ryan Braun launched a solo homer in Sunday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis to send Milwaukee to its seventh win in 10 contests. The 2011 National League MVP has gone deep three times in his last seven games overall and five times versus Cincinnati this season. The cellar-dwelling Reds answered a five-game skid by erupting for 20 runs en route to taking the last three contests of their four-game set with Pittsburgh. Joey Votto, himself a 2010 NL MVP, has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games and is 11-for-29 versus Monday starter Wily Peralta.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (6-9, 5.47 ERA) vs. Reds RH Keyvius Sampson (0-1, 3.90)

Peralta recorded his second straight seven-inning performance on Tuesday and walked away with a 12-5 win over the Chicago Cubs despite surrendering three homers. Milwaukee's Opening Day starter, Peralta has been taken deep seven times in his last four outings after allowing just three homers in his previous five turns. Peralta kept the ball in the park in his last encounter with Cincinnati on Aug. 14, improving to 5-4 in 12 career starts versus the Reds after permitting one run and four hits over six innings in a 7-3 victory.

Sampson will receive the impromptu start with fellow right-hander Anthony DeSclafani being skipped in the rotation, albeit merely for a breather. The 25-year-old Sampson will be making his second start in 2016 after recording 12 last season. He did work five innings of long relief versus Milwaukee, yielding a solo homer to Braun among the two hits allowed.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips is 7-for-12 with six runs scored in his last three games but just 4-for-21 versus Peralta.

2. Milwaukee SS Jonathan Villar is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts on the heels of a four-game hitting streak.

3. Reds 3B Eugenio Suarez is 8-for-20 with three runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Reds 3