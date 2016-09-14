Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds haven't had much reason to smile in 2016, but a season high-tying five-game winning streak is as good as any. The cellar-dwelling Reds look to continue their recent dominance of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, when they attempt to complete a three-game sweep and leapfrog their National League Central rivals in the standings.

Joey Votto belted a solo shot in Tuesday's 6-4 victory, increasing his personal-best total to 28 homers and 91 RBIs versus Milwaukee - his most in both categories versus any opponent. The 2010 NL MVP is batting .421 in the second half of the season and has recorded 21 hits in his last 14 contests for Cincinnati, which has won five of its last six against the Brewers and resides just one-half game behind them. Milwaukee went deep three times on Tuesday and has hit at least one homer in 10 of its last 11 contests. The blasts aside, the Brewers have mustered just 10 runs en route to losing four of their last five overall.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Junior Guerra (8-3, 2.96 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (2-3, 3.88)

Aided by an offensive eruption, Guerra picked up his first win since July 29 after allowing three runs in five innings of a 12-5 rout at St. Louis on Thursday. The 31-year-old Venezuelan still is working out the kinks following a month-long absence due to elbow inflammation, with 11 hits and four walks permitted in 8 1/3 frames. Guerra walked away without a decision in his lone encounter with Cincinnati, yielding four runs on as many hits in six innings on May 8.

Adleman saw his winless streak reach four outings on Friday despite allowing two runs in six innings against Pittsburgh. If one's looking for positives, the 28-year-old kept the ball in the park in that contest after surrendering seven homers in his previous three turns. Adleman will look to record his first victory since Aug. 19 when he faces Milwaukee, against which he yielded one run and four hits to earn his first major-league win in a 5-1 triumph on May 6.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 3B Hernan Perez is 0-for-9 in his last three games after erupting for seven hits and three RBIs in his previous three.

2. Cincinnati RF Scott Schebler has notched six hits and as many RBIs in his last four contests.

3. Brewers C Martin Maldonado is 0-for-6 in the series and 4-for-25 in September.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Reds 1