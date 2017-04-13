FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2017 / 2:07 AM / 4 months ago

Preview: Brewers at Reds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Cincinnati Reds look to extend their winning streak to five on Thursday as they begin a 10-game homestand with the first of four contests against the Milwaukee Brewers. Cincinnati, which failed to homer for the first time this year Wednesday, went 5-1 on a road trip that ended with a three-game sweep at Pittsburgh in which it outscored the Pirates 22-5.

Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs in Wednesday's 9-2 triumph to raise his RBI total to eight as the Reds improved to 7-2 - their best nine-game start since beginning 1990 with nine consecutive victories. Milwaukee continues its nine-game trek after sweeping a brief two-game set in Toronto. Chase Anderson and two relievers combined on a four-hit shutout and Jonathan Villar homered Wednesday as the Brewers posted a 2-0 win. Milwaukee owns a 4-5 record but has allowed fewer than two runs in three of its triumphs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Reds RH Bronson Arroyo (0-1, 13.50)

Nelson was impressive in his season debut on Friday, limiting the Chicago Cubs to one run and four hits over six innings while registering eight strikeouts. The 27-year-old native of Oregon was forced to settle for a no-decision, however, and has won only one of his last seven starts dating back to last season. Nelson owns a 3-3 record and 5.06 ERA in 11 career appearances (nine starts) against Cincinnati.

Arroyo struggled in his return to the Reds on Saturday, surrendering six runs on six hits - two homers - and three walks in four innings at St. Louis. The 40-year-old Floridian pitched for Cincinnati from 2006-13, going 105-94, but has not appeared in the major leagues since 2014 with Arizona due to Tommy John surgery and subsequent elbow soreness. Arroyo has recorded 16 wins - his most versus any team - against 10 losses with one complete game and a 3.54 ERA in 34 career outings (31 starts) against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds SS Zack Cozart returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing two games with a sore left wrist and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.

2. Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza, who is sidelined with a strained right groin, began a two-start rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

3. Cincinnati placed Rookie Davis on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm and recalled fellow RHP Barrett Astin from Triple-A Louisville.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Brewers 4

