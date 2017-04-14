Preview: Brewers at Reds

The upstart Cincinnati Reds hit a bump in the road, but they’ll try to get back on track Friday in the second contest of a four-game set against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee has captured three straight after snapping the Reds’ four-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory in Thursday’s series opener.

The surprising Reds remain tied for the best record in the National League, but after scoring 30 runs during their winning streak, they managed only five hits on Thursday. Zack Cozart accounted for three of those hits, continuing his torrid start and raising his average to .481. Ryan Braun and Eric Thames went deep for the Brewers in the series opener while Orlando Arcia recorded three hits – matching his total over the first nine games of the season. Milwaukee’s pitching has been outstanding during its three-game winning streak, allowing just four runs and 14 hits.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers LH Tommy Milone (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Reds RH Scott Feldman (1-1, 2.53)

Milone took over for injured starter Junior Guerra on Opening Day and has slid into his spot in the rotation. The 30-year-old Milone didn’t have much luck in his first start, as the Chicago Cubs tagged him for four runs and nine hits over four innings in a no-decision. He has faced the Reds just once in his career, allowing three runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision in 2013.

Feldman gave up a pair of home runs in a loss to Philadelphia on Opening Day, but he turned in a dominant outing at St. Louis in his second start of the season. The 34-year-old struck out six for the second straight outing and held the Cardinals to four hits over six scoreless frames. Feldman is 2-2 with a 3.43 ERA in four career turns against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cozart is 13-for-27 during his eight-game hitting streak and Reds OF Billy Hamilton is 11-for-33 during his seven-game run.

2. Thames has hit safely in six straight contests, going 8-for-20 with two homers over that stretch.

3. The Brewers designated RHP David Goforth for assignment following Thursday’s game. The 28-year-old has made just one appearance, tossing a scoreless inning.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Brewers 4