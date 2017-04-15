The Milwaukee Brewers are over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2014 season, and they’ll try to stay there when they face the host Cincinnati Reds in the third of a four-game series Saturday. The Brewers ran their winning streak to four games with a 10-4 victory Friday.

Milwaukee posted season-highs for runs (10) and hits (12) in the beating the Reds for the second straight game, with catcher Manny Pina (4-for-5, 2 RBIs) leading the offense. The Brewers might need another big night from the bats to keep their winning streak going Saturday. Reds sluggers Adam Duvall (5-for-14, one homer) and Joey Votto (5-for-12, one homer) have enjoyed success against Brewers right-hander Zach Davies, who is looking for his first win of the season. Cincinnati had outscored opponents 30-5 during a four-game winning streak entering the series but has been outscored 15-5 through the first two games against Milwaukee.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (0-2, 10.61 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (1-0, 1.00)

After a dreadful 2017 debut against Colorado, Davies took a step forward Sunday but still had a rough outing. The 24-year-old struck out six Chicago Cubs but also gave up five runs and seven hits over five innings. Davies is 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA in five starts against the Reds, and he threw seven scoreless frames in his only previous outing at Great American Ball Park.

Finnegan was dominant in his season debut against Philadelphia, striking out nine and allowing one hit over seven scoreless frames. The 24-year-old followed that with an odd outing at Pittsburgh on Monday, as he gave up only one run but left without recording an out in the third inning after struggling with his command and issuing five walks. Finnegan is 2-1 with a 3.22 ERA in five outings (four starts) against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds SS Zack Cozart is 14-for-30, collecting at least one hit in each of the nine games he has played so far..

2. Brewers 1B/OF Eric Thames is riding a seven-game hitting streak and has homered in two straight contests.

3. Cincinnati’s bullpen posted 20 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings before being touched for a pair of four-run frames Friday.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Brewers 4