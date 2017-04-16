Two rebuilding teams hoping to outpace expectations this season lock horns Sunday when the Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of a four-game series. The Brewers took the first two games before Cincinnati won 7-5 on Saturday to snap Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.

The Reds have been one of the biggest surprises in the first two weeks of the season, as they own the best record in the National League. "We think we can win every game," Reds shortstop Zack Cozart told reporters. "When you go up and down the clubhouse, that's the thing we have. … For us, this isn't a fluke. This is us playing well with a lot of energy, and we want to continue." The Brewers also have played well and were above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2014 season before Saturday’s loss dropped them to 6-6. Milwaukee has belted 19 home runs - second-most in the majors.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. Reds RH Sal Romano (NR)

Peralta proved his dominant outing against Colorado in his season debut wasn’t a fluke when he put together a quality start to win at Toronto on Tuesday. The 27-year-old did walk four batters last time out, but he has racked up 12 strikeouts in 11 innings. Peralta is 5-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 14 starts against the Reds, and he has pitched to an impressive 2.63 ERA in seven outings at Great American Ball Park.

Romano has earned the chance to make his big-league debut after an excellent spring and two strong starts for Triple-A Louisville. The 23-year-old has posted a 1.38 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in his first two starts in the minors this season. Romano is starting in place of fellow rookie Rookie Davis, who is on the 10-day disabled list after being hit by a pitch on the forearm Tuesday at Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Romano will be the sixth Reds player to make his major-league debut this season.

2. Brewers 1B/OF Eric Thames hit safely in all nine games he has started this season and boasts four home runs in the past three contests.

3. Reds OF Adam Duvall had a day off Saturday after going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Reds 4