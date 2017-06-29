Pens, lipstick, opium among banned items at China's Hong Kong military base
HONG KONG For the thousands of Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong, the pen, it appears, is mightier than the sword.
Scooter Gennett has sweetened the pot by pushing his hitting streak to seven games against the team that waived him in spring training. The 27-year-old Gennett aims to send the cellar-dwelling Cincinnati Reds to a three-game home series sweep of the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at Great American Ball Park.
Gennett launched a two-run homer in Wednesday's 4-3 victory to improve to 12-for-30 with three blasts, five RBIs and 10 runs scored during his hitting streak. Adam Duvall went deep for the second straight contest to highlight his third consecutive two-RBI performance heading into a matchup versus Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson, against whom he is 6-for-12 in his career. While Cincinnati has won three of four after a dismal 1-13 stretch, Milwaukee has dropped four of five on its six-game road trip. Ryan Braun tied Lance Berkman for the most homers (23) by a visiting player at Great American Ball Park and looks to tee off against Homer Bailey, against whom he is 12-for-37 with two blasts.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (5-4, 3.50 ERA) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (0-1, 43.20)
Nelson sustained his first loss in a month on Friday after allowing four runs in five innings of a 5-4 setback at Atlanta. The 28-year-old fanned eight batters in that contest and 49 over his last six outings. Nelson improved to 4-3 in his career versus Cincinnati after permitting one run in seven innings in a 5-1 triumph on April 13.
Bailey's season debut was an unmitigated disaster, as the 31-year-old yielded eight runs on six hits with three walks in 1 2/3 innings at Washington. "I had no excuses. I just didn't pitch well. That's all I can say," Bailey said after the 18-3 shellacking. Bailey will look to rebound against Milwaukee, against which he is 5-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 22 career appearances.
WALK-OFFS
1. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw has homered in three straight games, going 4-for-9 with six RBIs and five runs scored.
2. Cincinnati 3B Eugenio Suarez is 1-for-18 in his last seven outings.
3. Brewers 1B Eric Thames is 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in the series and 15-for-92 with 39 strikeouts in June.
PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Reds 1
HONG KONG For the thousands of Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong, the pen, it appears, is mightier than the sword.
HONG KONG Chinese President Xi Jinping stood bolt upright and impassive on Friday as he inspected more than 3,000 People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Hong Kong, the largest military parade in the city since its handover to China in 1997.