Reds 4, Brewers 3 (10): Todd Frazier doubled in Chris Heisey from first base with two outs in the 10th as Cincinnati took three of four from visiting Milwaukee.

Sam LeCure (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th to earn the victory on his 30th birthday in relief of starter Alfredo Simon, who went seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits with no strikeouts and one walk. Brandon Phillips had two hits, including a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, and Frazier drove in two runs to lead the Reds.

Brewers starter Kyle Lohse went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits but the bullpen was unable to protect his fifth victory. Khris Davis doubled and homered and Jonathan Lucroy had two hits and two walks for the Brewers.

Phillips knotted the score at 3 with his solo homer in the eighth off reliever Brandon Kintzler. The bullpen worked out of second and third, two-out jam in the bottom of the ninth, but reliever Tyler Thornburg (3-1) walked Heisey with two outs in the 10th and he came home on Frazier’s double into the left-field corner.

Lohse gave up a second run in the fourth on Frazier’s sacrifice fly that cut the deficit to 3-2, but in the sixth got Frazier to line into a bases-loaded double play to end the inning. He departed with runners on first and third and one out in the seventh and reliever Will Smith struck out pinch hitter Jay Bruce on three pitches and then got leadoff hitter Skip Schumaker to line out to left to end the inning

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bruce was scratched from the starting lineup with left knee soreness and replaced by Heisey. … Sunday marked the first time in the series a Cincinnati starting pitcher did not last at least eight innings. The Reds came into the day leading the majors in innings pitched by its starters at 198 2/3. … Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez, who came in with one hit in his last 32 at-bats, went 0-for-4 including a groundball double play after Lucroy walked on four pitches to lead off the ninth.