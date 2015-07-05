Brewers 7, Reds 3

CINCINNATI -- Adam Lind homered and the Milwaukee Brewers scored six times in a wild fifth inning, extending their winning streak to seven with a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night at Great American Ball Park.

It’s the longest winning streak for the Brewers since they won nine straight in April 2014.

Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson (6-8), bolstered by a suddenly resurgent offense, allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Nelson gave up solo homers by left fielder Marlon Byrd in the second and shortstop Ivan De Jesus Jr. leading off the fifth but not much else.

Rookie right-hander Josh Smith, making just his third career start, allowed five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings and tied a club record with four hit batters for Cincinnati (36-43), which has lost six of eight.

Milwaukee (35-48) came in batting .371 with 40 runs scored in five games on its current road trip and has now amassed 19 runs and 27 hits in the first two games in this series.

Reds third baseman Todd Frazier bolstered his All-Star credentials by tying a career high with four hits, including two doubles.

Byrd put Cincinnati ahead 1-0 with one out in the second, hitting his 14th home run of the season.

Smith, who walked 10 batters in eight innings in his first two career starts, hit three of the first 10 batters he faced, including two straight to begin the second before inducing a double-play grounder from second baseman Scooter Gennett to help end the threat.

The Brewers tied the score in the fourth when Lind led off with his 13th home run of the season and went ahead 2-1 on right fielder Ryan Braun’s RBI hit in the fifth.

Things got testy in the fifth when Braun stole third with one out. Cincinnati challenged the call, believing Frazier tagged Braun before he reached the bag.

After a four-minute, 11-second review, the replay was deemed inconclusive and the call stood. Reds catcher Brayan Pena continued to argue the call with home-plate umpire Bill Welke and was ejected.

From there, the floodgates opened for Milwaukee, which scored six times in the inning on five hits, a balk and a bases-loaded walk, making the score 7-1.

Cincinnati got a run back in the bottom of the fifth when De Jesus Jr. led off with a homer.

NOTES: Brewers CF Carlos Gomez left the game with a left wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. X-rays were negative. ... Reds RHP Josh Smith’s four hit batsmen tied a club record held by Jake Weiner in 1907. ... Reds LHP Tony Cingrani made his first rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Friday, pitching two scoreless innings. He is scheduled to pitch again on Tuesday. ... 2B Brandon Phillips and 1B Joey Votto made their 900th start as a tandem, the most for any duo on the right side of the infield in Reds history and second most in the major leagues behind Phillies 1B Ryan Howard and 2B Chase Utley. ... LF Khris Davis made his third rehab appearance at Class A Wisconsin on Friday and is expected to be activated during Milwaukee’s next homestand beginning July 10. ... Brewers RHP Wily Peralta, on the DL with a strained oblique, threw a side on Saturday. The next step is to face hitters, which will occur sometime after Milwaukee returns home on Monday.