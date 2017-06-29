CINCINNATI -- Scooter Gennett hit a two-run home run, and Adam Duvall added a solo shot, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati (33-44) scored the go-ahead run in the eighth when Billy Hamilton stole second and third, giving him 33 steals on the season, then raced home when third baseman Travis Shaw couldn't gather Duvall's hard grounder that went for an infield hit.

Ryan Braun homered for Milwaukee (41-39) in his second straight start since coming off the disabled list.

Rookie right-hander Luis Castillo made his second career start for Cincinnati and allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts. He was in line for his first major league win until Shaw tied the score 3-3 with a solo homer off Tony Cingrani with two outs in the eighth.

Milwaukee lost one of its most consistent pitchers when right-hander Chase Anderson left the game with a strained left oblique after only one inning. The injury occurred while he was batting. Coming into Wednesday, Anderson was 11-3 with a 2.87 ERA in his previous 27 starts dating to last July.

The Brewers ran themselves out of a couple scoring chances on Wednesday.

Duvall threw out Hernan Perez trying for a double in the sixth and the tying run was left stranded at third. It was Duvall's sixth assist this season, tying him with Hamilton for the National League lead.

Milwaukee then had runners on first and third with one out in the ninth. Raisel Iglesias struck out Jesus Aguilar, and Orlando Arcia was caught stealing to complete a game-ending double play. Iglesias earned his 14th save.

Drew Storen (2-2) got the win after striking out the only batter he faced. Corey Knebel (0-1) took the loss, walking three and allowing one run in his lone inning.

After a quick 1-2-3 first inning, Castillo allowed a single and a walk to begin the second. But Scott Schebler made one of the finest catches of the season when he robbed Vogt of a three-run homer in the second with an over-the-head leaping grab above the right field wall. It resulted in a sacrifice fly as Shaw jogged home with the game's first run while the crowd roared for Schebler.

Two batters later, Anderson struck out swinging and appeared to grab his left side. He was replaced by Paolo Espino, who allowed a solo homer by Duvall leading off the second and a two-run shot by Gennett in the third that put the Reds ahead 3-2.

Anderson needed just eight pitches to get through the first inning, retiring the Reds in order with one strikeout. But that was all for him.

Espino settled down to retire the Reds in order in the fourth. He pitched three innings, allowing three runs and two hits with 55 pitches.

Braun hit his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot, with two outs in the third.

NOTES: Reds LHP Brandon Finnegan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury. Finnegan had been on the DL since April 16 only to return Monday before leaving in the fourth inning with another injury. ... Reds RHP Austin Brice was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to take Finnegan's spot on the roster. ... Brewers C Stephen Vogt made his first start since being claimed off waivers from the Oakland A's on Sunday. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI. ... Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun has 23 career homers at Great American Ball Park, tying Lance Berkman for the most by a visiting player there. ... Brewers RHP Corey Knebel has at least one strikeout in 39 straight games to tie Bruce Sutter's major league record set in 1979.