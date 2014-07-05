Hamilton powers Reds to victory

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds rookie center fielder Billy Hamilton says he will do anything to help his team win, including emulate a power hitter. On Friday night, he displayed both power and courage.

Hamilton hit his fifth home run in the third and collided into the wall while making a leaping grab in the sixth, and Alfredo Simon pitched seven strong innings, lifting Cincinnati to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series between National League Central rivals at Great American Ball Park.

“I’ll do anything for these guys, including run into a wall,” said Hamilton. “The wall don’t bother me. You have to be fearless. I knew I was going to hit the wall, but I was focused on catching the ball first.”

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy hit his ninth home run of the season for Milwaukee, which has lost four straight for the second time this season.

Simon (11-3) followed his usual script for success by allowing Brewers batters to put the ball in play. He gave up two runs and six hits with two walks and three strikeouts while becoming the NL’s third 11-game winner.

“This has been a great year for me,” said Simon, who has All-Star aspirations. “I was getting a lot of ground balls. That’s the key. Billy made a great play for me. I was really happy with the support behind me.”

While Simon was keeping Cincinnati’s infield on its toes with nine ground-ball outs, the outfield contributed a pair of defensive gems.

Hamilton made his leaping grab of Ryan Braun’s drive in the sixth. Left fielder Skip Schumaker’s diving catch prevented an extra-base hit by Carlos Gomez in the eighth. Schumaker also went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

“It’s a source of great pride for these guys,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We’ve got some Gold Gloves out there and some other guys who’d like to be recognized for their defense.”

Cincinnati (44-41) won for the ninth time in 13 games and improved to 6-2 this season against Milwaukee (51-36).

“They’re a good team,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke of the Reds. “It’s not surprising that they win ballgames. They’re a good team.”

Simon hit third baseman Aramis Ramirez with a pitch to begin the seventh inning. Replays showed the ball might have struck the bat first, but Price chose not to challenge. Ramirez later scored the Brewers’ first run from third on a groundout.

Brewers starter Kyle Lohse (9-3) allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

“I had good enough stuff,” Lohse said. “I just didn’t execute, and they didn’t miss when I didn’t execute.”

Reds closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 17th save.

Lohse started strong against his former club, striking out the first three batters he faced and five of the first seven.

But Cincinnati broke through with one out in the third when Hamilton launched Lohse’s first pitch into the visitors’ bullpen in right field for a two-run homer, putting the Reds ahead 2-0.

It was Hamilton’s fifth home run this season, one shy of his professional high.

“You certainly don’t want him hitting home runs,” said Roenicke of Hamilton. “But you have to be careful. We’re making bad pitches and he’s not missing them.”

In the fourth, catcher Devin Mesoraco narrowly missed a home run on a ball that got over a leaping Gomez in center. He settled for a double and scored on Schumaker’s double, making it 3-0.

Third baseman Todd Frazier reached on a fielding error by first baseman Lyle Overbay and scored Cincinnati’s fourth run on Joey Votto’s double in the fifth.

“We always seem to play them well,” said Lucroy, who’s batting .400 this season against Cincinnati. “For some reason, they have our number this year. They’re in our division, so we have to figure out a way to get them.”

NOTES: Milwaukee recalled OF Logan Schafer from Triple-A Nashville on Friday to replace INF/OF Elian Herrera, who was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday. ... Brewers LF Khris Davis missed his second straight start after tweaking a muscle in his left shoulder during the seventh inning on Tuesday. ... Reds 3B Todd Frazier’s teammates believe he has made his case to join the National League All-Star squad. “He’s been the best player on our team all year, arguably, if not definitely, the best third baseman in the National League,” RF Jay Bruce said. “Couldn’t be more deserving in my opinion.” ... Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said he wouldn’t discourage CF Carlos Gomez from participating in the Home Run Derby. “I don’t think anything’s going to ruin that swing,” he said. ... Reds RHP Aroldis Chapman has a strike out in 36 straight games, the second-longest streak for a reliever since 1900.