Garza, Brewers win duel with Bailey, Reds

CINCINNATI -- With the first-place Milwaukee Brewers on the brink of losing five straight games for the first time this season, right-hander Matt Garza delivered the type of performance they had hoped for when they signed him as a free agent in January.

Garza tossed his fourth career complete-game shutout and third baseman Aramis Ramirez drove in the lone run with an RBI single in the first inning, lifting the Brewers to a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Garza (6-5) baffled Reds batters, allowing just two hits despite entering Saturday’s game with a 5.45 ERA against them in seven career starts. He walked two and struck out nine en route to his first shutout since no-hitting the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010.

“I just kept attacking,” Garza said. “The ball was coming out of my hand (well). We went out there and challenged them and balls found our guys’ gloves.”

Cincinnati (44-42) was shut out for the 10th time this season as Milwaukee (52-36) snapped a four-game losing streak.

“We talked about one of our pitchers having a big game here,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “We were hoping we’d get a big eight innings from someone. (Garza) had great life on his fastball.”

Reds starter Homer Bailey, who didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, gave up two in the first inning Saturday, including Ramirez’s two-out RBI single that put Milwaukee ahead 1-0.

“It took me an inning or two to find my groove,” Bailey said. “You’ve got to say hats off to Garza. I can’t say enough about my defense. The offense has been picking me up all year, and it came back around today. It’s frustrating to lose, but that’s the way the game goes.”

After the rocky first inning, Bailey (8-5) managed to pitch eight innings, allowing one run and seven hits, with four walks and eight strikeouts.

“It was a straight street fight,” Garza said. “Bailey was throwing the crap out of the ball. I just tried to match him.”

It was apparent early on that Garza was going to have a special day. He retired the first 12 batters he faced, three via strikeout. He needed just 36 pitches to get through four innings.

“Garza was outstanding,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “I’ve seen him a lot and he pitched as well as I’ve ever seen him. He was throwing challenge fastballs and making good pitches with it.”

Cincinnati was held hitless until second baseman Brandon Phillips singled leading off the fifth, but he was doubled off first base on Jay Bruce’s line drive to first baseman Mark Reynolds.

“He was locked in,” Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said of Garza. “We knew it was going to be a low-scoring game. He has it in him. We had lost four in a row. We needed this one.”

Milwaukee twice was denied a chance to extend its lead on plays at the plate.

In the sixth, Ramirez was thrown out at home on a relay by shortstop Zack Cozart after left fielder Khris Davis doubled off the right-field wall ending the inning.

Reynolds was tagged out at home on a relay by Phillips to end the seventh.

“It was going to be tough scoring runs,” Roenicke said. “You have to make them have to make a great play and they did. They were close plays.”

But Garza was able to maintain the one-run lead to the finish. And while closer Francisco Rodriguez warmed up briefly in the eighth, Roenicke stuck with Garza.

“I never like that (decision),” Roenicke said. “When a guy has a shutout going, it’s his game to win.”

NOTES: It was the first complete-game shutout by an opposing pitcher at Great American Ball Park since Pittsburgh’s Charlie Morton on May 18, 2011. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun left the game in the third inning with lower back spasms. Logan Schafer replaced him in right field. ... Brewers LF Khris Davis returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a left shoulder strain on Tuesday. “It was a nice feeling to write his name in the lineup,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. ... Reds manager Bryan Price said LHP David Holmberg is a candidate to start one end of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs. Holmberg is 0-4 with a 5.28 ERA in 10 starts at Triple-A Louisville. ... Reds C Brayan Pena initially was in Saturday’s lineup but later was replaced by Devin Mesoraco. “He can play, but he’s a little banged up,” Price said. “He’s a usable piece. It’s nothing extreme. Just made more sense to use Devin, who’s closer to 100 percent.”