Bruce busts out in Reds win over Brewers

CINCINNATI -- Jay Bruce’s recipe for snapping the worse slump of his career?

Face a left-handed pitcher, which is not normally recommended for a left-handed batter.

The Cincinnati right fielder snapped a career-worst 0-for-26 slump with an eighth-inning, two-run home run off left-hander Will Smith that gave the Cincinnati Reds a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The homer was Bruce’s 48th in the last five years against southpaws, the most in the major leagues from either side of the plate.

“The ironic thing is that that stat was up on the scoreboard when he hit it,” manager Bryan Price said. “For that reason, I always have optimism when he’s up there. I didn’t feel like that was a bad matchup for us.”

Bruce hit two balls hard before the home run Sunday, one day after hitting a line drive so hard that Brewers first baseman Mark Reynolds had to get a new glove.

“I knew I wasn’t going to go 0-for-my-career,” Bruce said. “I’d been making hard contact. I really didn’t feel like I was 0-for-so-much.”

The homer, the right fielder’s eighth of the year and first since hitting two in San Francisco on June 26, sent the Brewers home with a 1-4 record on their five-game road trip. They have lost 12 of their last 17 games in Cincinnati.

Smith hadn’t allowed a home run to a left-handed batter all season.

”He made the pitch up and in that he was trying to make,“ manager Ron Roenicke said. ”Smith gets out left-handers with breaking balls. That’s a pitch they have a lot of trouble with, but he’s not just a breaking ball pitcher.

The Reds, who were shut out while Mat Latos (2-1) was allowing one hit and one run in seven innings during his last start on June 30 in San Diego, collected three hits off Yovani Gallardo while grabbing a 2-0 first-inning lead.

First baseman Todd Frazier hit an opposite-field single down the right-field line and went to third when second baseman Brandon Phillips singled to right. Frazier scored on Bruce’s force-out of Phillips at second. Bruce went to second when left fielder Ryan Ludwick was hit by a pitch and scored on catcher Devin Mesoraco’s single to right. Ludwick was thrown out trying to advance to third base from first.

Third baseman Ramon Santiago almost made it 3-0 in the second inning with a drive to right field that a man with a glove sitting in the front row knocked away from Logan Schafer. The ball landed on the warning track and Schafer did not immediately retrieve it, giving Santiago time to score. However, crew chief Jerry Meals’ request for a replay review led to a call of fan interference and Santiago was called out.

“I had it off the bat, to be honest,” Schafer said. “I jumped up, waiting for it to come into my glove and just never felt anything. That’s why when I came down, I was a little confused. Then I saw the ball come down. I just looked up at the fan and was like, ‘What just happened?'”

That play loomed large as Schafer personally tied the game. He led off the sixth inning with a triple into the right-field corner and scored on Scooter Gennett’s one-out grounder to Phillips. He followed up with a two-out double in the eighth and scored on Rickie Weeks’ pinch-hit single.

Jonathan Broxton pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save. Aroldis Chapman wasn’t available after tweaking a hamstring in the outfield before the game, Price said, adding that it’s hoped the left-handed “Cuban Missile” will be available Monday.

NOTES: The Reds placed C Brayan Pena on the paternity list on Sunday following the birth of his daughter, Isabella, in Florida. Tucker Barnhart was recalled from Triple-A Louisville for his third tour of duty this season with Cincinnati. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto did not play on Sunday. Manager Bryan Price faces the challenge of getting as much as he can out of the All-Star and 2010 MVP while not doing too much damage to Votto’s touchy left knee. “This was my decision today not to play him, though I stay in contact with Joey on how he’s feeling,” Price said. “He didn’t ask to come out. I just thought it was a good day to give him a breather and reassess him and be ready for (Monday).” ... OF Ryan Braun did not play on Sunday after leaving Saturday’s game in the second inning with lower back spasms. SS Jean Segura replaced Braun in the No. 2 slot of the Brewers’ lineup. They now are 20-7 this season with Segura hitting second.