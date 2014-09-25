EditorsNote: ADDING 4th graf noting that Brewers’ loss put Giants in wild card game

Reds finish off Brewers’ fade

CINCINNATI -- From early April until the end of August, the Milwaukee Brewers sat atop the National League Central standings. Then the wheels came off.

On Thursday, after spending 150 days in first place and leading the division by 6 1/2 games on July 1, the Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention.

“We were in the driver’s seat for a while, then we got complacent,” catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. “Guys started slumping at the same time. Our pitching was outstanding. We just couldn’t score enough runs. We got what we deserved.”

The Brewers’ loss put the San Francisco Giants in the wild card game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who hold a one-game lead heading into the final games to determine which team will have the home field.

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips helped close the door on Milwaukee’s playoff hopes on Thursday, going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in a 5-3 victory in the finale of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Milwaukee (81-78) went 10-22 since Aug. 19 including a crushing nine-game losing streak.

Second baseman Rickie Weeks hit his eighth home run for the Brewers on Thursday, but committed two of their three errors.

“These games are the killers,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “It’s hard to watch when you know you can win a game and you give it away. We wanted to finish strong and play well, regardless of what happened.”

Aroldis Chapman earned his 35th save for Cincinnati (74-85), which went 10-9 this season against Milwaukee.

Brewers starter Yovani Gallardo (8-11) needed 27 pitches to get through the first inning. He pitched through a bases-loaded jam in the first and second-and-third in the fourth.

Reds starter David Holmberg retired the first five batters he faced before Weeks launched his 2-and-2 pitch an estimated 415 feet to center field, putting Milwaukee ahead, 1-0.

“I‘m getting more comfortable,” Holmberg said. “I just tried to keep attacking guys and getting ground balls.”

Cincinnati tied the score, 1-1, in the third when right fielder Jay Bruce delivered a two-out RBI single, driving home Phillips. Bruce went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.

The Brewers regained the lead on left fielder Khris Davis’ sacrifice fly in the fourth.

It could have been a two-run advantage in the fourth, but Lucroy was thrown out at home by Phillips.

Weeks dropped a routine pop fly for his second error in as many innings, allowing one run to score, then Rodriguez’s RBI single drove home another to put Cincinnati ahead, 3-2, in the fifth.

“A lot of things didn’t go our way,” Lucroy said. “We need to do the little things better. The little things get you out of these slumps.”

Gallardo eclipsed the 100-pitch mark in the sixth inning. On pitch No. 105, Phillips, batting leadoff for the first time this season, connected for a two-run home run, his eighth, putting Cincinnati ahead, 5-2.

It was Phillips’ first home run since June 28, and his first at home since May 15.

That was enough support to earn Holmberg (2-2) his second victory in his fifth start. He gave up two runs in six innings.

“Terrific effort by him,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We probably could’ve run him back out there for the seventh. ... Phillips’ home run gave us separation.”

Gallardo allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits in five innings, but wasn’t able to overcome his early command issues.

Milwaukee had the bases loaded with none out in the seventh, but managed only one run. It was symbolic of the Brewers’ offensive struggles.

“You hope to at least come away with two runs there,” Roenicke said. “Everything was a factor (in the collapse). We didn’t swing the bats well. Coming out of (Wednesday‘s) win, we expected to play well today. But we were sloppy again.”

NOTES: Reds CF Billy Hamilton still was feeling the effects of a minor concussion suffered while making a leaping catch against the wall on Wednesday night. He was expected to go through concussion protocol to determine his status for Friday’s series opener against Pittsburgh. Yorman Rodriguez started in center. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto has not been shut down for the season, despite there being only four games remaining. Votto has been on the disabled list since July 8 because of a quad injury and is doing daily baseball activity. ... Milwaukee 1B Jason Rogers made his first career start on Thursday after six appearances off the bench. ... Brewers starting pitchers have posted a 1.39 ERA in their last 13 games. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips batted leadoff for the first time this season.