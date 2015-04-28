Reds edge Brewers in spite of bullpen collapse

CINCINNATI -- Jay Bruce has been in this situation before. The Reds right fielder’s career has been one of offensive extremes. Some great, some not so great.

“It all boils down to the pitches that you swing at,” Bruce said. “Things get out of whack from time to time. I figured I wouldn’t hit .160 all year.”

Bruce hit a two-run home run, and right hander Jason Marquis pitched eight strong innings, as the Cincinnati Reds held on for a 9-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

Bruce, who raised his average to .175, went 1-for-1 on Monday with a homer, three RBI, three walks and a sacrifice fly.

“Felt like I got myself in good position to make the right move on the ball,” Bruce said. “I like to try and control the amount of times I put myself in position to be successful.”

As importantly, Bruce’s two-run bomb in the second inning gave Marquis an early lead, allowing him to relax and throw strikes.

Marquis (2-1) allowed two runs and seven hits over 113 pitches, helping Cincinnati (9-10) improve to 4-1 this season against Milwaukee.

The Reds turned a season-high three double plays on Monday.

“I was effectively wild today,” Marquis. “The offense made things a little bit easier. Keep it coming. When my sinker’s working, I get a lot of ground balls.”

Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke rested right fielder Ryan Braun for the second consecutive day and again had decent production in right from Gerardo Parra, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run.

The Brewers (4-16) issued a season-high nine walks and uncorked four wild pitches on Monday night, their ninth loss in 11 games.

“Same thing,” Roenicke said. “You hope that win from (Sunday) carries over and you have a good offensive performance and you pitch well, and neither one went well. And the fielding didn’t go well. We’re not stringing together one good game after another.”

Reds manager Bryan Price tweaked his batting order prior to Monday’s game, and the move paid off.

Third baseman Todd Frazier, batting cleanup for the first time this season, reached base four times via three walks and a hit by pitch and scored three runs. Shortstop Zack Cozart, who was moved up from the No. 8 spot to second, tripled for the first time this season and scored in the sixth.

Milwaukee scored four times against Cincinnati’s bullpen in the ninth, with all the runs charged to right-hander Burke Badenhop.

A two-run single by shortstop Jean Segura off closer Aroldis Chapman brought the tying run to the plate with one out. But, Chapman struck out the final two batters, including Braun as a pinch-hitter to end the game.

Things unraveled in the second inning for Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson, who had allowed just one earned run in eight innings when he faced Cincinnati a week ago.

Bruce’s towering home run followed a walk to Frazier and put Cincinnati ahead 2-0 in the second inning. The right fielder’s fourth home run came on a 1-2 pitch from Nelson.

“It was nice to see Jay have such good at-bats, he took some tough pitches,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He looked very comfortable at the plate. Not expanding early.”

Marquis added an RBI single before Nelson walked shortstop Zack Cozart with the bases loaded to force home Cincinnati’s fourth run.

“Pretty much overall I was bad,” Nelson said. “It’s upsetting not to give them a chance. Everybody has days like this.”

The Reds scored runs on an RBI single by left fielder Marlon Byrd, a wild pitch by Nelson, and a passed ball by catcher Martin Maldonado to make the score 7-1 in the third.

Nelson (1-2) entered Monday’s game with a 1.35 ERA, but struggled mightily with his command, allowing six earned runs with five walks and two wild pitches in just 2 1/3 innings.

Brewers center fielder Logan Schafer prevented second baseman Brandon Phillips’ first extra-base hit of the season in the fourth with a leaping grab against the wall with two runners aboard.

NOTES: Reds RHP Homer Bailey was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, retroactive to April 24, with a right elbow ligament sprain. Bailey had made two starts since coming back from season-ending surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. RHP Carlos Contreras was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game, but Brewers manager Ron Roenicke insists the five-time All-Star is fine physically. ... The Reds have won or tied 12 of the past 18 series against Milwaukee. ... The Brewers have used 19 different lineups in the first 20 games.