Cueto, Reds roll past slumping Brewers

CINCINNATI -- Brayan Pena isn’t often at a loss for words. However, the Cincinnati Reds catcher has run out of superlatives to describe right-hander Johnny Cueto.

“You guys have heard everything from me,” Pena said, smiling. “He’s special. I just sit back there and enjoy it.”

Cueto pitched eight solid innings, and second baseman Brandon Phillips hit a two-run home run, lifting the Reds to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.

A pair of Milwaukee homers didn’t faze Cueto, who struck out six and did not walk a batter while defeating the Brewers for the second time in six days.

“He was just impeccable,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Johnny’s as good as we’ve seen at pitching in games that are close. The (early) lead played a nice role for us.”

Cincinnati homered three times off Brewers starter Kyle Lohse, including Phillips’ blast and solo shots by first baseman Joey Votto and left fielder Marlon Byrd.

“If you give (Cueto) one run, you feel good about your chances,” Byrd said. “It was nice to get him early runs. That’s what you need to do for your ace. Then he cruises, like he does.”

Cueto (2-2) allowed only three hits, but two were solo homers by third baseman Aramis Ramirez and right fielder Ryan Braun.

It wasn’t enough offense for Milwaukee, which fell to 4-17 overall, tying for the worst start by a National League club since the 1997 Chicago Cubs were 4-17. The 2010 Baltimore Orioles also began 4-17.

The Brewers dropped to 1-5 this season against Cincinnati.

“It’s tough to stomach,” Lohse said. “No one in here is giving up. It would be one thing if you see guys going out there and they don’t care. We care.”

Lohse (1-4) allowed four runs -- all on home runs -- and seven hits in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 7.28 through five starts.

Cincinnati had an opportunity to pad its lead in the eighth when Milwaukee right hander Michael Blazek issued two walks. However, Phillips lined into a 6-4 double play to end the inning. Reds closer Aroldis Chapman made it a moot point, retiring the side in order in the ninth for his fifth save.

Votto lined a 1-1 pitch from Lohse into the right-center-field stands in the first inning to put the Reds ahead 1-0. It was Votto’s seventh homer of the season.

“It was really nice to see Joey hit the homer there to get an early lead,” Price said. “Our guys are settling in.”

The Reds (10-10) provided Cueto with some breathing room with back-to-back homers off Lohse in the fourth.

Phillips crushed a 1-0 pitch 412 feet to center field for a two-run homer. It was the second baseman’s first home run this season. Byrd followed with his second home run as a Red to make the score 4-0.

“I felt really comfortable,” Cueto said of the four-run lead. “It was really comfortable to work with a lead.”

Byrd’s blast was the eighth home run allowed this season by Lohse. Opponents are batting .288 against him.

“The problem is you’re facing Cueto,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “You can’t have a bad inning. He’s tough. He does what he wants to do, and he’s got great stuff doing it.”

Ramirez abruptly ended Cueto’s no-hit bid with a 431-foot solo homer into the left field bleachers on the first pitch of the fifth inning.

Facing Milwaukee for the second time in a week posed some challenges for Cueto, but none more than having to face Ramirez, who is batting .360 (18-for-50) with six homers and 12 RBIs against him.

“Every time I face him, I want to trick him,” Cueto said. “He’s a veteran and a great hitter. It’s hard. We’re in the same division, so we’re going to face them a lot. There’s nothing you can do.”

NOTES: Milwaukee, which lost its seventh consecutive road games, has lost each of its first seven series this season. ... Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen will make his major league debut in Wednesday’s series finale against the Brewers. Lorenzen, 23, is taking RHP Homer Bailey’s spot in the rotation after Bailey was placed on the disabled list with a right elbow ligament sprain. A corresponding roster move will be made prior to the game. ... Reds RHP Mike Leake’s scheduled start Wednesday was pushed back to Thursday in Atlanta. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun returned to the lineup following a two-day absence. ... Milwaukee OF Khris Davis, mired in a 4-for-28 slump, was out of the lineup.