Braun homers twice as Brewers get rare win

CINCINNATI -- After belting two home runs, including an eighth-inning grand slam, on Wednesday afternoon, Ryan Braun was more relieved than anything.

The right fielder’s emotions were shared throughout a somewhat subdued Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse following an 8-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

“It was nice to do something to get us going,” Braun said. “We’re embracing the challenge of getting back to where we want to be. It’s nice to see results. It’s nice to get a win.”

Milwaukee (5-17) hit three homers off Reds right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who was making his major-league debut.

Braun, first baseman Adam Lind and left fielder Khris Davis hit solo shots off Lorenzen (0-1), who gave up eight hits and those three runs.

The Reds’ fourth-rated prospect walked one and struck out five in five innings. He threw 107 pitches, 68 for strikes.

“It was easier being out there than being in here last night or sitting in my hotel room thinking about it,” Lorenzen said. “Get ahead of guys, and when you miss, make it a good miss. I wanted to miss on that pitch to Braun and I didn‘t, and he let the whole stadium know it.”

Since taking days off Sunday and Monday, Braun is 4-for-9 with three homers, including a grand slam, and six RBIs.

“Off days can be beneficial,” Braun said. “When you’ve been swinging as terribly as I have, it probably helped.”

The Reds and Brewers have combined for 12 home runs in the past two games, including 10 solo shots, helping Great American live up to its reputation as a hitter’s haven.

“It’s like (Miller Park): If you square it up, it’s going to go,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said.

Third baseman Todd Frazier, catcher Tucker Barnhart and right fielder Jay Bruce homered for Cincinnati (10-11).

Brewers starter Matt Garza (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings to snap a two-game losing skid.

Garza liked what he saw from his teammates during the late-inning barrage.

“Sometimes it takes guys to get to the brink before they fight back,” Garza said. “We’re trying to figure out our place as a team and what we need to win.”

Frazier put the Reds ahead 1-0 with his sixth home run, which barely cleared the left-field wall.

After cruising through a 1-2-3 first inning, Lorenzen hit a rough patch in the second. Lind crushed his 1-1 pitch into the right-center-field stands for his fourth home run this season, tying the score 1-1. It was Lind’s 150th career homer.

Two batters later, Davis launched a 3-2 pitch from Lorenzen 425 feet to center, putting Milwaukee ahead 2-1. It was Davis’ first home run since Sept. 5.

“He got himself into some tough spots,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of Lorenzen. “He’s got to learn how to settle in. There’s a lot on the plate for a guy making his major-league debut, especially as a starting pitcher. He’s got great stuff. He’s learning how to manage it.”

Barnhart, a minor-league teammate of Lorenzen, made a brief visit to the mound to calm the 23-year-old.

Lorenzen, an outfielder in college, singled to right field in the second for his first major-league hit.

Milwaukee had the bases loaded with one out in the fourth, but Lorenzen struck out Garza and snared shortstop Jean Segura’s hard grounder to end the threat.

“He showed he has some guts,” Garza said of the 23-year-old Lorenzen. “He didn’t give in.”

Braun’s third home run of the season, a 427-foot blast to right-center, put the Brewers ahead 3-1 in the fifth.

“It’s nice to see him driving the ball,” Roenicke said. “We’re not only seeing the power but the line drives all over the field like he does. Nice game today. We haven’t had a lot of them.”

Cincinnati cut its deficit to 3-2 on Barnhart’s first home run for the season, in the fifth.

Milwaukee sealed the win with a five-run eighth inning, capped by Braun’s fourth career grand slam on a 2-2 pitch from right-hander Jumbo Diaz.

“You just try to enjoy the good days,” Braun said. “There haven’t been many of those.”

NOTES: It was the 21st multi-home-run game for Brewers RF Ryan Braun. ... RF Jay Bruce passed Vada Pinson for 10th place on the Reds’ home run list. ... RHP Michael Lorenzen, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, was the second player this season to make his major-league debut for Cincinnati. ... Reds LHP Manny Parra was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained neck and RHP Homer Bailey was moved to the 60-day DL with a right elbow sprain. ... Milwaukee’s 5-17 mark is the worst start for a National League team since the 1997 Chicago Cubs began the season 4-18.