Jungmann leads Brewers to sweep of Reds

CINCINNATI -- Taylor Jungmann’s numbers at Triple-A this season were anything but impressive. Even so, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell saw something in the 25-year old right-hander.

“He has a confidence about him that he belongs here,” Counsell said. “He felt like a big-leaguer from the day he walked in.”

On Sunday afternoon, Jungmann delivered the best performance of his fledgling career.

Jungmann retired the first 12 batters and allowed just one run in eight innings, and Gerardo Parra and Adam Lind homered as Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep with a 6-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Jungmann (3-1) lowered his ERA to 2.43 in six career starts after allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four. The only run he allowed came in the eighth inning.

“I think everybody saw the numbers in Colorado and assumed I was going to do the same here,” said Jungmann, who owned a 6.37 ERA in 11 appearances at Triple-A Colorado Springs. “I’ll take it for what it was. I had a changeup going (Sunday). I was happy with it.”

Milwaukee (36-48) extended its winning streak to eight games, its longest since winning nine straight in April 2014. The Brewers completed a 7-0 trip to Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

“There’s a long list of guys who had a great trip,” Counsell said. “It was contagious up and down the lineup.”

The slumping Reds (36-44) lost for the seventh time in nine games.

“We need to do better job doing the little things,” Reds manager Bryan Price said, “which is what you say when you’re outplayed and you get drubbed.”

Cincinnati starter Mike Leake (5-5) recovered after a rough start to allow three runs and eight hits in six innings.

“Leake was around the zone,” Price said. “Milwaukee’s a hot team. They lay off those pitches and stayed ahead in the count. They didn’t let him off the hook.”

Milwaukee, which was selective and patient at the plate throughout the series, forced Leake to throw 28 pitches in the first inning.

Third baseman Aramis Ramirez extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI single in the first, putting the Brewers ahead 1-0.

Second baseman Scooter Gennett doubled home a run in the second to make the score 2-0.

Through three innings, Leake threw 64 pitches.

Right fielder Ryan Braun doubled and scored on Lind’s single in the fifth, increasing the margin to 3-0.

“They’re a hot team right now,” Leake said of the Brewers. “They fouled off some tough pitches and made it tough on me. They make you pay for every mistake.”

No current Reds batter faced Jungmann previously, and it showed.

Jungmann was perfect through four innings before right fielder Jay Bruce doubled on a 2-2 pitch leading off the fifth.

In one of the few threats it had in the game, Cincinnati put runners on the corners with no outs in the fifth, but catcher Tucker Barnhart grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Milwaukee added to its lead in the seventh when Parra launched a 2-2 pitch from right-hander Carlos Contreras an estimated 425 feet over the visitors bullpen in right for his seventh homer this season.

Three batters later, Lind clubbed a two-run homer, his 14th, off Contreras to give the Brewers a 6-0 lead.

“It’s nice to be able to relax with a big lead like that,” Jungmann said.

Cincinnati’s only run came on second baseman Brandon Phillips’ RBI double that caromed off left fielder Shane Peterson’s glove in the eighth.

“The story today was Taylor Jungmann,” Counsell said. “The changeup was the difference. He was a three-pitch guy today. It’s the kind of performance that gets you excited.”

NOTES: Brewers 1B Adam Lind tied a franchise record with RBIs in nine consecutive games. ... Milwaukee hit .364 and averaged 7.6 runs during its seven-game road trip. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez, who sustained a left wrist contusion when he was hit by a pitch Saturday, did not play Sunday. X-rays taken Saturday were negative, and manager Craig Counsell doesn’t anticipate Gomez will have a lengthy absence. ... Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (oblique) will throw to hitters Tuesday. He is not expected back until late July. ... Brewers LF Khris Davis (knee) is expected to rejoin the club on the homestand that begins Monday, but Counsell wouldn’t commit to a date. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton was out of the lineup Sunday in an effort to get Jason Bourgeois some playing time. Bourgeois started in center field and batted eighth. Hamilton pinch-hit in the sixth, walked and stole his 41st base.