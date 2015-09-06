Bruce, Phillips power Reds past Brewers

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds are in rebuilding mode, with the development of young pitchers being paramount in the process.

A conversation manager Bryan Price had with 23-year-old right-hander Michael Lorenzen prior to his demotion to Triple-A in mid-August is beginning to pay dividends.

“We talked about 30 minutes knowing he might be sent down,” Price said. “We talked about pitching on the plate and trusting his stuff. Pitching is an offensive position not defensive.”

On Sunday afternoon, Lorenzen earned his first victory since being recalled, and Jay Bruce and Brandon Phillips homered, as the Cincinnati Reds avoided a sweep with a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park.

Lorenzen (4-8) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings for Cincinnati (56-79). It was his first victory since June 21, spanning nine starts.

“I’ve just been working on the mindset to live in the strike zone,” said Lorenzen, who teamed with catcher Ramon Cabrera, his Triple-A battery-mate. “I feel like the pressure’s off. I‘m not thinking too much out there.”

Cabrera went 0-for-4 but reached on an error and scored his first career run. He also threw out Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett attempting a steal in the first inning.

Ryan Braun hit his 25th home run for Milwaukee (60-76) which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

With three games remaining, the Brewers lead the season series 9-7 against the Reds, including 6-3 in Cincinnati.

Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson easily retired the first two batters of the game. He then walked Votto and allowed a pair of singles.

Votto, who reached base in 25 straight games, scored when Bruce legged out an infield hit, putting Cincinnati ahead 1-0.

The Reds increased their lead to 3-0 in the third when Phillips launched his 11th home run, a two-run shot to left on a 2-1 pitch from Nelson.

“That game was all about the middle of their lineup,” said Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell. “They have a formidable lineup. We’ve kept them in check some this season, but they gave us trouble every time around today. The middle of their lineup got us today.”

Lorenzen was pitch-efficient except for the fifth inning when he had to pitch out of a jam. Through five, he threw 68 pitches and allowed just four hits.

Bruce provided some cushion for the rookie right-hander with a two-run homer, his 20th of the season and 999th career hit, making the score 5-0.

Nelson (11-11) allowed five earned runs and nine hits including two homers in five innings.

“I didn’t have anything,” said Nelson, who came in 5-1 in his previous nine starts. “The only thing that was working was my sinker. That’s why I was able to get some groundballs, but we didn’t even try the changeup, and my fastball and slider weren’t there.”

Those two runs became more crucial when Lorenzen allowed four hits and a pair of runs in the sixth, one on center fielder Shane Peterson’s RBI single.

“They’re a good fastball hitting team,” said Lorenzen. “Cabrera did a good job back there. We decided to challenge them with fastballs third time through. They stayed on it and got some base hits.”

Milwaukee got within two runs in the eighth when Braun crushed a 1-1 pitch from J.J. Hoover to right-center, making the score 5-3. Braun went 2-for-4.

Hoover allowed homers in each of his past three appearances.

The Reds added an insurance run in the eighth and Aroldis Chapman came on in the ninth to record his 28th save.

NOTES: Reds RF Jay Bruce now is one homer shy of Eric Davis for eighth place on the club’s all-time list. ... Milwaukee reinstated RHP Tyler Cravy from the 15-day disabled list on Sunday. He’d been on the DL since August 19 with a right elbow injury. ... Cincinnati still is undecided about its starter for Wednesday’s game against the Pirates. Among the options are RHP Keyvius Sampson, the losing pitcher in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, and Triple-A LHP Brandon Finnegan who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the Johnny Cueto trade. ... Reds C Ramon Cabrera made his first career start on Sunday. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto extended his hitting streak to nine games with a sixth-inning single.