Reds bullpen stops dubious streak in win vs. Brewers

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds’ bullpen allowed at least one run in 23 straight games, a modern major-league record. That streak ended Friday night, just in time to help secure Tim Adleman’s first career victory.

Brandon Phillips hit a three-run homer, Joey Votto added a solo shot and Adleman allowed a run in five innings in his second start as the Reds defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 at Great American Ball Park.

Adleman who was the victim of a blown save just five days earlier in Pittsburgh, could only sit and watch on Friday night after leaving after five innings with a four-run lead.

“Sort of trying to stay in the moment, take one pitch, one out at a time,” Adleman said of his emotions. “I took a lot of deep breaths.”

Right-hander Caleb Cotham got things started with two scoreless innings.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the eighth before lefty Tony Cingrani got pinch-hitter Hernan Perez to fly out ending the inning.

Milwaukee (11-18) had the leadoff batter aboard in the ninth, but Jonathan Villar was caught stealing in a rundown.

Cingrani retired the next two batters to seal the win for Cincinnati (13-17). He pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing a hit and a walk in earning his first career save.

“It’s definitely been on our minds,” said Cotham, of ‘The Streak’. “Baseball’s a crazy game. There’s a lot of randomness in that kind of streak. I trust every guy in this bullpen. Sooner or later, the results were going to line up with the work we’re putting in.”

Brewers relievers also pitched well on Friday night, retiring 14 straight batters in one stretch, but the offense failed to rally.

Alex Presley homered and Tyler Cravy (0-1) took the loss for Milwaukee.

“We couldn’t get some early runs across and put some heat on their bullpen,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Votto started the scoring for Cincinnati in the first when he crushed Cravy’s 2-2 pitch 413 feet to center to make it 1-0. It was Votto’s fourth homer of the season and second in five games.

The Reds added to their lead in the second when Adam Duvall’s RBI double scored Jay Bruce from first.

“This is the type of offensive production I envisioned coming into the season,” manager Bryan Price said. “Right now we’ve got our power going and able to stretch leads.”

It was another tough night for the Milwaukee starters who now own a major league worst 6.34 ERA. The Brewers have allowed 11 earned runs in nine innings in the first two games of the four-game set in Cincinnati.

Cravy gave up five earned runs on Friday before being optioned back to Triple-A Colorado Springs, an eventuality he was aware of prior to the game.

“It was a little tough, knowing you’re going back down,” Cravy said. “But I don’t think it affected me too much on the mound. I don’t think I had my best stuff tonight. Two bad pitches cost me four runs ultimately.”

The Brewers had the bases loaded in the second and two on in the third and fourth innings, but Adleman pitched out of the jams.

With two runners on and Phillips coming to bat in the third, pitching coach Derek Johnson came out to speak to Cravy. Moments later, the Reds second baseman launched a 1-2 pitch into the left field seats for a three-run homer to put Cincinnati ahead 5-0.

It was the third straight game in which Phillips has homered -- the first time he’s done that since 2012.

“I‘m just trying to remind people I can still play this game,” Phillips said. “A lot of people have forgotten what I can really do.”

Presley hit his third homer leading off the fifth to get Milwaukee on the board. But, Adleman was unfazed, retiring the next three batters. However, with 101 pitches, his evening was over after allowing only a run and four hits.

“It felt a little bit less crisp this time,” Adleman said. “I didn’t do an awesome job locating at times and hitting my spots. I was glad we were able to get the win. That’s the most important thing, that we won, the team won. Now, breathe a little sigh of relief.”

NOTES: Reds C Devin Mesoraco will undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Recovery time is 4-to-6 months. ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey threw Friday afternoon for the first time since having his rehab from Tommy John surgery shut down because of soreness. ... Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy had a day off. Martin Maldonado started behind the plate. ... Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett, who is on the disabled list with right oblique tightness, took batting practice on the field.