Perez, Lucroy homers propel Brewers past Reds

CINCINNATI -- The Milwaukee Brewers scored nine runs and pounded out 12 hits during Saturday night's romp over the Reds. But, it was seven shutout innings from right-hander Jimmy Nelson and some good fortune for catcher Jonathan Lucroy that highlighted the evening.

Lucroy and Hernan Perez each hit two-run homers and Nelson did the rest in a 9-1 victory at Great American Ball Park.

Nelson stumbled prior to the All-Star break but side work with pitching coach Derek Johnson to refine his mechanics and better utilize his lower body seemed to pay off on Saturday.

Nelson gave up only six hits with a pair of walks and seven strikeouts. He retired eight straight in one stretch.

"It felt good to get back to where I was early (in the season)," Nelson said. "DJ and I had been working on using my legs better. My pitches had better life through the whole game tonight."

Nelson also contributed a two-run single on Saturday.

There was a bit of a ruckus in the third inning when Lucroy appeared to swing and miss for strike three for the first out. But, umpire Quinn Wolcott ruled it was a foul tip giving the Brewers' catcher new life.

Lucroy belted the next pitch for his 12th home run to make the score 6-0.

Reds manager Bryan Price argued the call and ultimately was ejected. Lucroy said after the game that Price's tirade was justified.

"I don't blame him," Lucroy said. "I did swing and miss at the ball."

Lucroy said the tip of his bat struck the plate and that's what Wolcott heard.

"It was an honest mistake," Lucroy said.

After going 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, Perez left Saturday's game with a left foot contusion. X-Rays were planned as a precaution.

"He had trouble putting weight on it," said manager Craig Counsell. "He was struggling enough to take him out. I think he'll be fine."

Joey Votto had four of Cincinnati's nine hits, his first four-hit game since 2014.

Keyvius Sampson pitched four shutout innings in relief. It was the longest relief outing of his career and the longest for a Reds reliever this season. But the damage was already done by the Brewers.

Leadoff batter Jonathan Villar went 3-for-5 with a run scored to spark Milwaukee's 12-hit outburst.

Milwaukee pounded Reds starter John Lamb, who allowed four runs and five hits in the first inning.

Perez started the scoring for Milwaukee with his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning. It was Perez's first homer since July 5.

Chris Carter's double down the right-field line drove in the third run. Will Middlebrooks' RBI single made the score 4-0, although the Brewers' third baseman was thrown out at second to end the inning.

Lucroy, who hadn't homered since July 8, took full advantage of the umpire's ruling in the third to put the score out of reach.

Price, who after the game was not yet aware of Lucroy's admission, was coy about his ejection.

"There was more into it than that, and we'll leave it at that," said Price, who was ejected for the third time this season. "Quinn does a great job. I have no problems with effort. We had a difference of opinion and it got out of hand."

Nelson showed bunt then ripped a single to right, driving in two more runs making the score 8-0. It was his fourth hit of the season and second and third RBIs.

Despite the huge early lead, Nelson continued to pound the strike zone.

"Jimmy's outing was really encouraging," Counsell said. "He looked refreshed. He had control of the game. As the game went on his off-speed stuff got better."

Lamb (1-7) was charged with nine earned runs in just two-plus innings. Not the type of outing the lefty needed at a time when he's trying to solidify his spot in the rotation with veteran Homer Bailey close to returning from the disabled list.

"Why beat around the bush?" said Price. "He certainly has to pitch better. We're not in an environment where anything goes."

NOTES: Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said SS Jonathan Villar's attempt to steal third with the Brewers leading 2-1 in the fifth inning Friday night was "a mistake." It was the final out of the frame. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup after straining his right calf during Friday's game. Phillips is day-to-day. Jose Peraza started at 2B on Saturday. ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey came through his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Friday with no issues. He's expected to make at least one more rehab start before being activated.