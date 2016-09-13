Reds blank Brewers for second shutout in a row

By Jeff Wallner, The Sports Xchange

CINCINNATI -- Keyvius Sampson says he's not necessarily auditioning for a spot in the starting rotation next season.

"I just want to be here next year," he says.

Although he fell one out shy of a victory, Sampson delivered 4 2/3 scoreless innings, and Scott Schebler hit a two-run single in the first inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 shutout of the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

Three relievers combined to give Cincinnati its fourth straight win and second straight shutout. Seems like a distant memory now, but during the first two months of the season, the Reds' bullpen and rotation was in shambles.

"We had some real challenges," said manager Bryan Price. "We were plugging in some pitchers who weren't ready to be here. Nice to come out on the other side of things and see guys perform."

The Brewers' starting rotation has been better of late, too.

On Monday, Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta (6-10) allowed three runs over six innings. But, his teammates couldn't produce any runs.

Blake Wood (6-3) earned the win for Cincinnati after throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Sampson.

After allowing Schebler's hit and Tyler Holt's RBI single in the first inning, Peralta retired the next 15 batters he faced. However, the Brewers couldn't rally against Cincinnati pitching.

Reds right fielder Steve Selsky, who entered the game in a double switch in the fifth, threw out Jonathan Villar trying to score from second on a single to end the seventh inning.

"That was a terrific play," said Price. "He hasn't played much since being called up. He helped us avoid a potential situation we didn't want to see."

Raisel Iglesias recorded his third save with two scoreless innings. He allowed no hits and struck out three.

It was the second consecutive shutout for the Reds, the first time they accomplished the feat since blanking the St. Louis Cardinals on July 28-29, 2015.

Sampson made his second career start for Cincinnati and allowed four hits and no runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Sampson was moved into the rotation with Homer Bailey still nursing a sore shoulder and Alfredo Simon expected to undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday.

"Aside from not getting five innings to get the 'W' ... I was just trying to keep the team in the game," Sampson said.

Brewers shortstop Villar had a rough first inning. The Reds loaded the bases with two outs after a pair of hard grounders popped out of his glove. Both were ruled hits. Schebler and Holt followed with RBI singles to put the Reds ahead 3-0.

"It was a little frustrating," Peralta said. "I made the pitches I wanted to make. I got ground balls. They just found some holes. They didn't hit anything hard."

Sampson pitched out of a jam in the third when a hit batter, walk and infield single loaded the bases, getting Hernan Perez to fly out easily to right.

"Sampson threw a lot of strikes," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He seemed to struggle finding the zone when we've faced him in the past. We didn't get many good counts. His slider was effective. He threw it for strikes. We didn't get many leadoff batters on."

Sampson wouldn't get the chance to escape a bases-loaded situation in the fifth.

He was replaced by Wood, who recorded the final out to preserve the three-run lead. That left Sampson one out shy of a victory.

"When you get tired, you start to aim the ball," Sampson said. "Honestly, I'm just trying to go out there and win games. Two straight shutouts means the starters and relievers are going good. Early in the year, we struggled."

NOTES: Cincinnati recalled RHP Abel De Los Santos from Double-A Pensacola, selected the contract of RHP Matt Magill from Triple-A Louisville, and placed RHP Alfredo Simon on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. Simon will undergo right shoulder surgery Tuesday. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton missed his ninth straight game with a strained left oblique. He remains day-to-day. ... Brewers RHP Michael Blazek, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Sept. 3 but has yet to pitch, threw a simulated game Monday. He is expected to throw again Thursday in Chicago.