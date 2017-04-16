Brewers use home run barrage to beat Reds

CINCINNATI -- Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames is just trying to keep things simple at the plate, but right now that approach is producing extraordinary results.

On Sunday, Thames went deep for the fifth time in four games, surprising even himself. "I was like, 'Did I just hit another one?" Thames said.

Ryan Braun hit a two-run home run, and Travis Shaw and Thames added solo shots, lifting Milwaukee to a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the finale of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Thames is the first visiting player to hit five home runs in a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

"I think Eric's going to try to stay in Cincinnati," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Milwaukee (7-6) has homered in eight straight games and 20 times in 13 contests. The Brewers took three of four in the series.

"This was a nice win," Thames said. "We just need to keep the momentum going."

Wily Peralta improved to 3-0 and Neftali Perez earned his fourth save.

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati.

Left-hander Sal Romano made his major league debut for the Reds but lasted just three innings. He had one of the best spring trainings among the pitchers competing for the final rotation spots but began the season at Triple-A to work more on his changeup.

"It was overwhelming," said Romano of his first start. "It was a dream come true. There is no describing how I felt walking out to the mound. I'm not known to walk people. I have to keep pounding the strike zone. At least I've got this out of the way. Being my first game I was pumped."

His debut got off to a rough start.

After a dropped foul pop by second baseman Arismendy Alcantara helped extend the first inning, Romano pitched around a pair of walks in 35-pitch frame.

"We took a piece out of (Romano) in the first inning," Counsell said. "I like what we did. We wore him down a little bit. He was never able to relax."

Another Alcantara fielding error proceeded Braun's two-run homer, his fourth this season and 36th against the Reds in his career.

Shaw, who turned 27 on Sunday, followed with a solo home run that landed five rows from the top of the Sun Deck in right field, making the score 3-0.

Romano (0-1) had 82 pitches through three innings, just 39 for strikes.

"That didn't represent the Sal Romano we know," said Reds manager Bryan Price.

Tim Adleman, who was recalled from Triple-A prior to the game to fill a spot in the rotation with Brandon Finnegan on the disabled list, took over for Romano and retired the first eight batters he faced.

"Adleman gave us just what we had to have," said Price. "He gave us a huge boost."

Adleman got a huge assist from center fielder Billy Hamilton who made a sensational leaping over-the-shoulder grab of Nick Franklin's drive to the warning track to end the sixth.

"He already made some pretty good plays (in the series)," said Counsell. "But that catch today was pretty special."

Milwaukee got a couple key defensive plays from catcher Manny Pina who threw out Hamilton attempting to steal in the first and then in the fifth, nabbed Tucker Barnhart trying to advance to second on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Barnhart went into second standing up apparently assuming a throw to first.

"That was an aggressive play, for sure," said Counsell. "His game calling has been excellent. He's making some good decisions."

Cincinnati (8-5) cut into the Brewers' lead when Suarez launched a hanging slider from Peralta into the left field bleachers for a two-run homer in the fourth.

Peralta gave up two earned runs and three hits through six innings, giving him a 2.65 ERA through three starts.

Thames hit his sixth home run in 11 games with the Brewers when he connected for a solo homer in the seventh off Adleman. That was the only run and one of two hits allowed by Adleman during his four innings.

"I know I keep saying it, but I'm just trying to react," Thames said. "Stuff like this just happens. To me it's all the same, keep swinging at strikes and try to adjust."

NOTES: Cincinnati optioned OF Jesse Winker to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. He had a pinch-hit two-run double Saturday for his first career hit. ... Reds LHP Brandon Finnegan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left shoulder and RHP Tim Adleman and LHP Sal Romano were recalled from Triple-A. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun moved into second place on the club's all-time RBI list, passing Cecil Cooper.