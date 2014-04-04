Preview: Brewers at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will hold an on-field ceremony to receive their World Series rings for the third time in the last 10 years when they open their home schedule by hosting the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. The Red Sox began their title defense by taking two of three from Baltimore and went 53-28 at home en route to the championship last season. The Brewers started out by dropping two of three at home to the Atlanta Braves.

Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun received a standing ovation from the hometown fans on Opening Day despite being suspended for 65 games in 2013 and will get his first taste of the reception from opposing fans in Boston. Braun went 1-for-11 in the first three games as the Brewers managed a total of four runs against the Braves. Boston rookie Xander Bogaerts is having a strong start in his first full season in the big leagues, going 5-for-9 with a pair of runs scored to compliment an already strong lineup.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Marco Estrada (2013: 7-4, 3.87 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (2013: 12-5, 4.17)

Estrada had some trouble staying healthy last season but comes into 2014 with a steady job and a future in Milwaukee’s rotation. The 30-year-old went 5-2 with a 2.09 ERA on the road last season and is tough on left-handed hitters thanks to a strong changeup. Estrada made one relief appearance against Boston in his career and is 1-5 with a 5.84 ERA in 11 career interleague games - six starts.

Peavy came over before the trade deadline last season in a three-team deal that sent shortstop Jose Iglesias away. The veteran spent some time on the disabled list before joining the Red Sox but was healthy down the stretch and made three starts in the postseason. Peavy spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career in the National League with the San Diego Padres and owns a 3-3 record with a 2.48 ERA in nine career starts against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers pitchers surrendered four home runs in the first three games.

2. Boston closer Koji Uehara is 2-for-2 in save opportunities.

3. Milwaukee LF Khris Davis is off to an 0-for-8 start with four strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Brewers 4