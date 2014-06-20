FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Brewers at Rockies
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 21, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Brewers at Rockies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The first-place Milwaukee Brewers - with their major league-best 24-15 road record in tow - visit Coors Field for a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies beginning Friday. Milwaukee, which leads the National League Central, won three of four in Arizona following Thursday’s 4-1 victory and is 7-2 in its last nine road contests. Two Brewers stars - catcher Jonathan Lucroy and right fielder Ryan Braun - should be well-rested for the series after manager Ron Roenicke gave them Thursday off.

Colorado, which leads the majors with a .281 batting average - .330 at home, was no-hit by Clayton Kershaw in an 8-0 loss at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

Milwaukee’s Marco Estrada has yielded a major-league most 23 home runs after serving up three in his last outing and opposes rookie Christian Bergman, who recorded quality starts in his first two major-league appearances but is still looking for his first victory. ”He’s not pitching well right now,“ Roenicke told reporters about Estrada. ”He’s making mistakes, and they’re not missing it.‘’

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Marco Estrada (5-4, 4.82 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Christian Bergman (0-1, 3.75)

Estrada lost his second straight start after allowing five runs and eight hits in five innings of a 13-4 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. “I think I just tried way too hard and that’s what happens,” the 30-year-old Mexican told reporters. “... Mentally, I‘m strong right now - stronger than I have been. I dealt with some stuff but I‘m feeling better now mentally and physically.” Estrada, who has a 1.24 WHIP, has yielded at least one home run in all but one of his 13 starts this season

Bergman allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings of Colorado’s 5-4 victory at San Francisco on Saturday. “He’s been impressive,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss told the Glendale (Calif.) News-Press about the 26-year-old California native. “He’s got a lot of composure for a young kid. The way that he handles himself is way beyond his experience level.” Bergman, who lost to Atlanta 3-1 on June 9, faces his third consecutive first-place team at the time of his start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez, who is riding a career-high 15-game hitting streak and a major league-best 32-game on base streak, isn’t surprised by the Brewers’ success. “... We were looking around, looking at other teams, and I don’t think any team has a better lineup than us. ...” Gomez told reporters.

2. Friday’s contest would mark the 1,000th career game for Braun, mired in an 8-for-52 slump which has dropped his average from .318 to .279.

3. Colorado has won 20 of the last 26 meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Brewers 9, Rockies 8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.