Preview: Brewers at Rockies

The losing streak of one team is guaranteed to end when the Colorado Rockies open a three-game set against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Colorado has lost four straight games and eight of its last nine while Milwaukee has dropped six straight to fall to 20 games below .500.

The Rockies allowed 30 runs while losing four straight to Houston while the Brewers gave up 28 runs in four consecutive losses to the Kansas City Royals and 39 during the six-game slide. Right fielder Ryan Braun is 1-for-22 over the last six games but has torched Colorado starter Jorge De La Rosa in his career by going 10-for-14 with four doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs against the left-hander. Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez is on a roll with three homers and seven RBIs over the last three games. Colorado outscored Milwaukee 20-6 during a three-game road sweep to open the season.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (4-2, 4.91)

Jungmann has been solid over his first 12 major-league innings while splitting a pair of decisions. The 2011 first-round pick allowed one run and three hits in seven innings while beating Pittsburgh in his debut and lost to Washington last Sunday when he gave up two runs and seven hits in five innings. Jungmann struck out five in each of his two starts.

De La Rosa has won three consecutive starts and is 4-0 over his last five outings. He beat Miami in his last turn when he allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. De La Rosa has struggled against Milwaukee and is 2-2 with a 7.67 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 1B Adam Lind is 1-for-18 over the last five games.

2. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki is homerless with two RBIs over the past nine games.

3. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez (hip, groin) could be headed to the disabled list as his ailments are worsening.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Brewers 7