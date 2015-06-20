Preview: Brewers at Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers ended a six-game slide and look to defeat the host Colorado Rockies for the second straight day on Saturday. The Brewers tied a season high with 16 hits while producing a 9-5 victory on Friday that extended Colorado’s losing skid to five consecutive games and nine of its last 10.

The Rockies have allowed 39 runs in their five straight defeats and have dropped to 11 games below .500. Milwaukee right fielder Ryan Braun slugged a two-run homer in the first inning but is just 2-for-26 over his last seven games. Center fielder Carlos Gomez (hip, groin) was out of the lineup for the fourth time in five games and the Brewers will decide over the weekend whether or not to place him on the disabled list. Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado had two hits and two RBIs on Friday to increase his hitting streak to seven games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (3-8, 6.44 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (2-2, 3.74)

Lohse is 0-4 over his last six starts as he struggles to regain his 13-win form of a season ago. He lost to Kansas City in his last turn when he allowed five runs and five hits over five innings. Lohse is 6-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 14 career outings against Colorado and was torched for eight runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings by the Rockies during a 10-0 loss on April 6.

Bettis has lost consecutive starts and is winless over his last three outings. He fell to Houston in his last turn when he gave up a season-worst five runs -- and the first two homers of his seven starts this season. Bettis, who has never faced the Brewers, is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in four 2015 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 1B Ben Paulsen had three hits and was a homer shy of the cycle in the series opener.

2. Milwaukee LF Shane Peterson had three hits on Friday and is 9-for-18 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu is 3-for-26 over the last six games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Brewers 6