Preview: Brewers at Rockies

A pair of last-place clubs enduring nightmarish campaigns will square off in the rubber match of a three-game set when the Colorado Rockies host the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Rockies evened the series and halted a five-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory Saturday, only their second win in the past 11 contests.
Charlie Blackmon swatted a career-high 19 homers last year but had gone deep only once in 22 games before delivering a two-run blast and collecting three RBIs Saturday. Blackmon is 4-for-8 with four RBIs in the series and carries a five-game hitting streak into Sunday’s matchup. Milwaukee could not sustain the momentum from Friday’s 9-5 win and was limited to two runs or fewer for the sixth time during its current 1-7 slide. Brewers second baseman Gerardo Parra has collected two hits in three straight games and multiple hits in six of his last 10 contests. Milwaukee right-hander Matt Garza and Colorado southpaw Chris Rusin are both trying to rebound from rocky outings in their last starts.
TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Colorado)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-8, 5.07 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (2-2, 5.14)
Garza appeared to be turning a corner following his early-season struggles, but he was pelted for six runs on a season-high 13 hits over 6 2/3 innings last time out versus Kansas City. He was 2-0 over his previous three turns, allowing two earned runs, to rebound from a five-start drought in which he lost four times. Garza allowed four runs in his season debut versus the Rockies to fall to 2-4 with a 5.25 ERA against them.
Rusin is coming off back-to-back shellackings, getting tagged for seven runs and nine hits over a season-low four innings in an 8-5 loss at Houston. He also labored in his previous turn, giving up two homers for the second straight start and 11 hits overall in a 6-0 setback at Miami. In his lone start at home this season, Rusin earned the victory by limiting the Marlins to two runs while fanning eight over seven innings.
1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
2. The Brewers have scored two or fewer runs in 34 of their 70 games.
3. Rockies RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) will pitch in a rehab game Sunday with Triple-A Albuquerque.
PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Brewers 3