Preview: Brewers at Rockies

A pair of last-place clubs enduring nightmarish campaigns will square off in the rubber match of a three-game set when the Colorado Rockies host the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Rockies evened the series and halted a five-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory Saturday, only their second win in the past 11 contests.

Charlie Blackmon swatted a career-high 19 homers last year but had gone deep only once in 22 games before delivering a two-run blast and collecting three RBIs Saturday. Blackmon is 4-for-8 with four RBIs in the series and carries a five-game hitting streak into Sunday’s matchup. Milwaukee could not sustain the momentum from Friday’s 9-5 win and was limited to two runs or fewer for the sixth time during its current 1-7 slide. Brewers second baseman Gerardo Parra has collected two hits in three straight games and multiple hits in six of his last 10 contests. Milwaukee right-hander Matt Garza and Colorado southpaw Chris Rusin are both trying to rebound from rocky outings in their last starts.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-8, 5.07 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (2-2, 5.14)

Garza appeared to be turning a corner following his early-season struggles, but he was pelted for six runs on a season-high 13 hits over 6 2/3 innings last time out versus Kansas City. He was 2-0 over his previous three turns, allowing two earned runs, to rebound from a five-start drought in which he lost four times. Garza allowed four runs in his season debut versus the Rockies to fall to 2-4 with a 5.25 ERA against them.

Rusin is coming off back-to-back shellackings, getting tagged for seven runs and nine hits over a season-low four innings in an 8-5 loss at Houston. He also labored in his previous turn, giving up two homers for the second straight start and 11 hits overall in a 6-0 setback at Miami. In his lone start at home this season, Rusin earned the victory by limiting the Marlins to two runs while fanning eight over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

2. The Brewers have scored two or fewer runs in 34 of their 70 games.

3. Rockies RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) will pitch in a rehab game Sunday with Triple-A Albuquerque.

PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Brewers 3