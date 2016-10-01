Preview: Brewers at Rockies

The National League home-run title is one of the few remaining areas of suspense as the Colorado Rockies and visiting Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series on Saturday. Colorado's Nolan Arenado slugged his NL-leading 41st homer in Friday's 4-1 victory while Chris Carter belted his 40th for Milwaukee's lone run.

There is not nearly as much as intrigue when it comes to the NL batting title, as it likely will be determined with Colorado's DJ LaMahieu sitting on the bench. LaMahieu was hitless in two at-bats on Friday before being removed as his league-leading average slipped to .348 - one point better than Washington's Daniel Murphy. It is uncertain if LaMahieu will play at all over the final two games as Rockies manager Walt Weiss previously stated he will make sure his second baseman remains ahead of Murphy, who is injured and out for the rest of the regular season. The Brewers have lost five of their last six games and need to win their final two contests to avoid their second consecutive 90-loss campaign.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (7-11, 5.10 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jeff Hoffman (0-4, 5.47)

Peralta lost to Cincinnati in his last turn, when he gave up three runs - two earned - and five hits over six innings. He has struggled on the road this season, going 2-6 with a 4.93 ERA in nine starts, but defeated the Chicago Cubs in his last outing away from home. Peralta is 2-2 with a 5.58 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against the Rockies but has shut down LaMahieu (2-for-12).

Hoffman is making his fifth major-league start and seventh overall appearance. His longest stint was a six-inning outing against Washington on Aug. 26, and he has worked five frames on just one other occasion. Hoffman is 0-1 with an 8.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in two career starts at Coors field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon recorded three hits in the opener and is 6-for-13 over his last three games.

2. Carter hit 10 homers in September, including six over the last 12 contests, to register the eighth 40-homer season in franchise history - Richie Sexson and Prince Fielder did it twice while Gorman Thomas, Ben Oglivie and Ryan Braun each reached the plateau once.

3. Arenado's homer was just his fourth in the last 21 games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 11, Brewers 9