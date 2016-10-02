Preview: Brewers at Rockies

The postseason hopes for both the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies faded some time ago, but there still will be some intrigue for the clubs heading into the final day of the regular season. After pulling even with the Rockies' Nolan Arenado with his 41st homer of the season in his last game, the Brewers' Chris Carter looks to break the tie for the home-run crown in the National League on Sunday as the teams wrap up their regular seasons in Colorado.

Carter made his only hit in Saturday's 4-3 win count, connecting for a solo shot in the 10th inning to send his team to its fourth win in five meetings with Colorado this season after Milwaukee squandered a three-run lead in the eighth. The home run was the first baseman's third in his last four games and gave him his NL-best 11th since the start of September. Arenado, who went 0-for-5 on Saturday, is one homer shy of matching his career high of 42 from last year and well on his way to capturing his second straight RBI crown (personal-best 133 - six more than any other player in the majors). Although the Rockies (75-86) will not be able to avoid their sixth straight losing campaign this year, their win total already is their highest since going 83-79 in 2010 - which also was the last time they finished better than fourth in the National League West (third this season).

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Tyler Cravy (0-1, 2.39 ERA) vs. Rockies RH German Marquez (1-1, 6.14)

Cravy will draw only his second start of the season and first since surrendering five runs in four frames at Cincinnati on May 6. The 27-year-old Californian is unscored upon in 13 relief appearances since then, allowing only five hits and fanning 12 over 16 2/3 innings after working two flawless frames during Friday's loss. Cravy also pitched two more scoreless relief innings versus the Rockies on Aug. 24 - the first time he ever faced Colorado.

After winning his first career start on Sept. 21, Marquez struggled while absorbing his first loss at San Francisco on Tuesday, surrendering six runs and 12 hits - including a pair of homers - over 4 2/3 innings. The 21-year-old Venezuelan was much sharper at home against St. Louis six days earlier, yielding a run and four hits over five frames. Marquez, who appeared in relief three times before that outing, is allowing left-handers to hit .342 and right-handers to bat .375 since his arrival to the majors early last month.

WALK-OFFS

1. In addition to pacing the NL in home runs, Carter and Arenado also are tied for the lead in games played (159).

2. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez's run-scoring single in the eighth inning Saturday allowed him to reach 100 RBIs for the second time in his career.

3. Brewers 3B Jonathan Villar remains one home run shy of becoming only the fourth player in MLB history with a 20-homer, 60-steal season and first since Rickey Henderson in 1990.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Rockies 3