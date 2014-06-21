Brewers 9, Rockies 4: Mark Reynolds drove in two runs, Aramis Ramirez homered among his three hits and visiting Milwaukee scored three runs on a wild pitch en route to its fifth victory in six games.

Rickie Weeks and Khris Davis also drove in runs for the Brewers, who improved their major league-best record away from home to 26-15 and are 5-1 on their seven-game road trip. Wily Peralta (8-5) won his fourth straight start - all on the road - after allowing four runs (three earned) and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings.

Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer for the second straight game among his three hits and Justin Morneau also drove in a pair for the Rockies, who committed four errors while losing their fifth in a row. Christian Friedrich (0-1) yielded nine runs (four earned) and seven hits in six innings in his first major-league start since July 28, 2012.

Reynolds’ RBI double with two out in the third gave Milwaukee a 5-2 lead and after Jean Segura was walked intentionally to load the bases, a bizarre sequence began when Ramirez scored on Friedrich’s wild pitch. Catcher Michael McKenry retrieved the ball and his attempt to throw out Ramirez sailed past Friedrich, allowing Reynolds to score, and Segura raced home when Friedrich and McKenry did not pay attention to him after Friedrich picked up the ball near the Brewers dugout.

After Morneau delivered a two-run single in the first, Milwaukee tied it 2-2 on Reynolds’ RBI single in the second, and it appeared Colorado would escape further damage when Peralta hit what seemed to be an inning-ending double-play grounder to short. Segura, though, slid hard into second baseman DJ LeMahieu, causing an errant relay throw and allowing Reynolds to score, and Weeks followed with an RBI triple to make it 4-2.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brewers CF Carlos Gomez went 2-for-5 to extend his career-best hitting streak to 17 games and has reached base in 34 straight contests - the longest active run in the majors and fifth-longest in franchise history. ... Milwaukee is 20-40 all-time at Coors Field. ... The Rockies yielded eight runs per game during their slide while Milwaukee is averaging 7.5 on its road trip.