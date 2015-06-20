Rockies 5, Brewers 1

DENVER -- Chad Bettis returned to form Saturday at exactly the right time for the Colorado Rockies.

The right-hander pitched into the seventh inning as the Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, to break a five-game losing streak and win for only the second time 11 games.

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run home run and had a season-high three runs batted in.

After losing his last two starts and not pitching well in either of them, Bettis was back in synch against the Brewers. He held them scoreless until first baseman Adam Lind hit a home run with two out in the sixth.

Lind’s opposite-field shot to left came on a first-pitch changeup and was his 10th home run of the season.

Bettis (3-2) pitched five innings in each of his last two starts, giving up a combined 13 hits and eight runs in those games.

They were an abrupt turnaround from Bettis’ final two starts in May, when he gave up two runs in 16 1/3 innings to finish the month 2-0 with a 2.96 ERA in four starts after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 14.

While losing nine of their previous 10 games, Rockies’ starters were 1-9 with a 7.17 ERA (54 innings, 43 earned runs) and had allowed 13 home runs.

Bettis, who got nine outs on ground balls, pitched 6 1/3 innings, leaving with runners on first and third after throwing 95 pitches, after pinch hitter Jonathan Lucroy was announced.

Tommy Kahnle came on and got Lucroy to ground into an inning-ending double play. Lucroy batted for starter Kyle Lohse (3-9), who gave up four hits and three runs in six innings but lost his fifth straight decision.

Kahnle also ended the eighth with a double-play grounder, this one hit by right fielder Ryan Braun.

The Rockies tacked on two runs with two out in the seventh. First baseman Ben Paulsen singled home a run and took second on an ill-advised throw to the plate by center fielder Gerardo Parra.

Blackmon followed with a run-scoring single and hit a home run with two out in the fifth to put the Rockies ahead, 3-0. He connected on a 1-and-0 changeup for his ninth home run of the season,0 giving Blackmon five extra-base hits in four games.

The blast scored Brandon Barnes, the only batter Lohse walked.

The Rockies scored their first run in the second on catcher Michael McKenry’s sacrifice fly. Third baseman Nolan Arenado led off the inning with a double, extending his hitting streak to eight games, and moved to third on a ground out.

Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez saved a run in the fifth when he made a running catch of shortstop Jean Segura’s sinking liner to end the inning with a runner on second.

The Brewers threatened in the third when Segura singled with one out and stole second. But Bettis struck out Parra and after allowing Segura to move to third on a wild pitch, he struck out Braun.

NOTES: Rockies RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list because of vertigo symptoms caused by a sinus infection, is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday. He will make a rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque and possibly one more, barring a setback, if he is not activated Tuesday. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki was given a planned day off after playing nine straight days. ... Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (strained left oblique), who has been on the disabled list since May 25, might begin throwing off a mound late next week. ... Brewers OF Khris Davis (right knee), who underwent surgery on June 2 for a torn meniscus, is expected to start swinging a bat in the next couple of days.