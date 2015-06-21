Rockies 10, Brewers 4

DENVER -- The Rockies ended a long, disappointing stretch of games with a one-sided win Sunday, a 10-4 decision over the Milwaukee Brewers that gave Colorado its third victory in 12 games.

Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon had a season-high four RBIs, and catcher Nick Hundley tied his career high with four hits. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki drove in three runs, and third baseman Nolan Arenado homered.

Chris Rusin rebounded from two poor starts to pitch six strong innings as the Rockies won the rubber game of the series, giving them consecutive victories for the first time since June 8-9.

The Rockies are off Monday after concluding a stretch of 17 games in 17 days by punishing Brewers starter Matt Garza (4-9). In 5 1/3 innings, he gave up 13 hits -- matching the career high he set in his previous start Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals -- and a career-high-tying 10 runs, seven of them earned.

After second baseman Hernan Perez singled home a run in the second for Milwaukee, the Rockies began the rout with three unearned runs in the third.

Perez dropped a flip from shortstop Jean Segura, putting runners at first and second with no outs. After Rusin’s sacrifice, the Rockies scored on Blackmon’s groundout and singles by second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Tulowitzki.

After the Brewers got a run in the top of the fourth, Arenado led off the bottom of the inning with his 17th homer, one shy of his career high set last season. After one-out singles by Hundley and left fielder Rafael Ynoa, the Rockies pulled off a double steal, and Blackmon brought both runners home with a two-out single.

The Rockies batted around and scored four runs in the sixth. Hundley doubled home the first run of the inning, Blackmon hit a run-scoring single, and Tulowitzki knocked in two with a single.

Rusin (3-2) had allowed 13 runs and 20 hits in 9 1/3 innings while losing his previous two starts to the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros. Against the Brewers, however, he got 10 groundball outs, helped himself by spearing center fielder Gerardo Parra’s hard comebacker and starting an inning-ending double play, and benefited from LeMahieu’s stellar defense on successive plays.

LeMahieu leaped high to grab catcher Jonathan Lucroy’s liner in the fourth and then ranged far to his left to make a sliding stop of third baseman Aramis Ramirez’s grounder.

Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez left the game in the fifth with a mild left hand sprain and is listed day-to-day. He felt the injury while swinging on his final at-bat in the third.

NOTES: Rockies OF Brandon Barnes was out of the starting lineup ahead of Monday’s off day. With LF Corey Dickerson on the disabled list, Barnes started the previous eight games and 18 of 20 this month. He came off the bench to go 1-for-1 with a walk. ... Colorado RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list due to vertigo symptoms caused by a sinus infection, was scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque Sunday, and he could be activated Tuesday. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez, who was not in the lineup for the eighth time in 11 games, tested his strained right hip. He could return to the lineup Tuesday. ... Both the Rockies and Brewers are off Monday after playing 17 games in 17 days.