Brewers survive shootout in Colorado

DENVER -- The Milwaukee Brewers have found the road to their liking this season. That success continued Friday at Coors Field where they survived a shoot-out with the Colorado Rockies and won 13-10.

“It was a football game out there tonight,” Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. “We were able to hold on, get it done.”

The victory improved Milwaukee’s road record to a major league best 25-15 (.600) and, coupled with a loss by the St. Louis Cardinals, gave the Brewers (45-30) a 5 1/2-game lead in the National League Central. They are 4-1 on their current seven-game road trip that began in Arizona.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Rockies (34-39), who have lost eight of 11 games this month at Coors Field where they are 19-15.

Shortstop Jean Segura homered twice for his first career multi-homer game, and left fielder Khris Davis also homered for the Brewers.

First baseman Justin Morneau, who tied his season high with five RBIs, left fielder Corey Dickerson, who tied his career high with four hits, and right fielder Brandon Barnes homered for the Rockies.

The teams combined for 35 hits, 19 by the Brewers. The Brewers scored in each of the first four innings and seven overall in a game that lasted 3 hours, 59 minutes.

Second baseman Scooter Gennett, center fielder Carlos Gomez, Segura, third baseman Aramis Ramirez and right fielder Ryan Braun each had three hits, and Segura, Davis and Ramirez each drove in three runs.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “I know the ball carries well, but there were balls squared up all night long. It’s amazing how many balls were hit hard.”

Francisco Rodriguez, who leads the majors in saves, retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his 24th save in 26 chances.

Brewers starter Marco Estrada (6-4) gave up six runs and seven hits in two innings but settled down. He worked 5 2/3 innings and gave up just three more hits, the last a two-out double in the sixth by center fielder Charlie Blackmon. Left-hander Zach Duke then relieved Estrada and surrendered a two-run homer to Dickerson, the only batter he faced, to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 11-8. The homer was Dickerson’s ninth of the season.

“I made one mistake today, and it was to Morneau,” said Estrada, referring to the 1-1 four-seam fastball he left up, instead of throwing a sinker. “Kind of second-guessed myself. But other than that, I thought I threw the ball well. I pitched way too good today for the line to be the way it was.”

Braun doubled home a run in the seventh to make it 12-8, but Barnes hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning off Brandon Kintzler, trimming the Brewers’ lead to 12-10. On his third homer of the season, Barnes was able to finally trot around the bases, following two inside-the-park home runs.

The Brewers scored three runs off Chris Martin in the sixth and one off Matt Belisle in the seventh and Adam Ottavino in the ninth.

In the third, Colorado starter Christian Bergman -- who was roughed up for nine hits, including three homers, and seven runs in three innings -- gave up a single to Ramirez, whose liner struck Bergman (0-2) in the front of his left wrist. Davis followed with a two-run homer, and, with two out, Segura put the Brewers ahead 7-6 with his second homer of the game. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said he pulled Bergman more because of his left hand, which was swollen, than his pitching. X-rays on the hand were negative.

“I was leaving pitches up in the zone,” said Bergman, who made his third career start and gave up five hits with two strikes. “My fastball was up a little bit. Offspeeds were up, too, and they were capitalizing on it.”

Tommy Kahnle, who needed 53 pitches to get through two innings, took the mound in the fourth for the Rockies and gave up two walks and Gomez’s single that put Milwaukee ahead 8-6.

Bergman had given up three runs in the first, but Estrada yielded two in the bottom of that inning, which set the tone for the entire game.

“Definitely a good night to hit,” said Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who went 3-for-4 with a double to raise his average to .363 and his home average to .487, both tops in the majors, “but I think there were a lot of mistakes, a lot of 0-2 hits where if pitchers made their pitches, they’d be a little better off. There’s no doubt the ball was flying. There were a lot of bad pitches on both sides.”

NOTES: With an infield single in the first, Brewers CF Carlos Gomez extended his career-high hitting streak to 16 games. He has reached base safely in 33 consecutive games, tied for the fifth longest streak in franchise history. ...LHP Christian Friedrich will make his 2014 Rockies debut and start Saturday, taking the turn of RHP Juan Nicasio, who was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Friedrich is 1-8 with a 7.89 ERA in 13 starts for Colorado Springs. ... Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun played his 1,000th game and became the 12th player to appear in 1,000 or more games with the Brewers. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado, who suffered a fractured left middle finger May 23, underwent an X-ray Thursday that showed the bone is healing well and he will begin some hand exercises. ... RHP Rafael Betancourt, who signed a minor league contract with the Rockies after undergoing Tommy John surgery Sept. 17, threw a total of 26 pitches -- fastballs and changeups -- to Ryan Wheeler and Kyle Parker, the first time he has faced hitters since his surgery.