Brewers take advantage of four Rockies errors in win

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies made it much easier Saturday for the Milwaukee Brewers.

True, the Brewers’ high-powered offense -- they’re second in the National League in runs scored -- doesn’t need much help, least of all at Coors Field, where runs are typically abundant. But the Rockies made four errors in the first three innings that helped the Brewers build a big early lead and they went on to beat the Rockies 9-4.

The Rockies’ ineptitude was particularly evident in the four-run third, when the Brewers scored three runs on a wild pitch to build a six-run lead.

Wily Peralta (8-5) pitched 7 2/3 innings while winning his fourth straight start. He allowed three earned runs that raised his ERA slightly to 3.02 and matched his season high with 110 pitches. Peralta got 17 outs on ground balls.

“The two-seamer was working,” Peralta said. “Everything was down in the zone.”

The loss was the fifth straight for the Rockies, who are 7-13 this month. The Brewers have won nine of their past 11 road games, including five of six on their current trip that ends Sunday.

Christian Friedrich (0-1) became the 11th pitcher to start for the Rockies this season. The Rockies had gotten a combined 19 1/3 innings from their starters in the previous five games, so they needed as many innings as possible from Friedrich, who had last pitched in the big leagues in 2012.

He worked six innings and allowed nine runs, but five were unearned due to the Rockies’ defensive mishaps.

“We were sloppy early,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “Didn’t give Friedrich a lot of help early on. Some extra outs made it tough on him. Thought he did a nice job and could’ve got out of there with a much better line.”

Three Colorado errors helped the Brewers score four runs in the second, and they added four more in the third to go ahead 8-2, again aided mightily by the Rockies. After Mark Reynolds’ run-scoring double with two out in that inning, Friedrich intentionally walked No. 8 hitter Jean Segura to load the bases with two outs for Peralta.

Friedrich unleashed a wild pitch when McKenry called for a curveball and readied himself for a low pitch, but Friedrich crossed him up and threw a high fastball that sailed over McKenry. Aramis Ramirez dashed home, the first of three runs that scored on the ensuring craziness as McKenry knocked the wind out of himself and Segura moved up to third base when it was not covered and then seeing the plate was open, dashed home.

“I jerked really, really hard to try to go that way (to catch the high fastball),” McKenry said. “I pretty much gave myself a whiplash. Then when I went to throw, I landed on my side. I was woozy when I came up. I felt like I was seeing tweety birds. It was crazy.”

McKenry flipped the ball over Friedrich’s head, enabling Reynolds to score and Segura to creep toward third and then come home.

“It was crazy,” Segura said. “It was a crazy play. I’ve never seen that before at any time in my life. It was funny. It was so funny; at the same time, it was a good moment for us.”

Friedrich said McKenry’s toss was “just out of my reach,” and when he went to get the ball, he saw Segura continuing home.

“Mac had the plate covered, but I didn’t think the toss would’ve made it in time for him to react,” Friedrich said. “So the only play I thought I had was to dive for him.”

Good thing Friedrich didn’t toss the ball toward McKenry, who said he was aware of Friedrich and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki near home plate but not much else.

“Honestly, I had no clue where I was, in general,” McKenry said. “Tulo was right there. Friedrich was right there. I was just trying to keep my balance. I got the wind completely knocked out of me.”

Brewers second baseman Rickie Weeks booted a potential double-play grounder after Charlie Blackmon led off the first with a single. And after a double steal, Justin Morneau singled home two runs, raising his RBI total for the season to 51, which ranks third in the NL, and giving the Rockies a 2-0 lead.

Two errors by third baseman Josh Rutledge and one by second baseman D.J. LeMahieu helped the Brewers score four runs in the second. Carlos Gomez led off with a single and took second as Rutledge unsuccessfully tried to backhand the ball on a short hop.

With one out, Rutledge charged and bobbled a ball hit by Khris Davis and threw past first base. After Reynolds’ run-scoring single, Friedrich hit Segura with a pitch and LeMahieu’s attempt to turn a potential inning-ending double play on a ball Peralta hit to Tulowitzki resulted in a low throw that skipped past Morneau. Weeks followed with a run-scoring triple to right-center.

Friedrich gave up a leadoff homer in the fifth to Ramirez. Corey Dickerson’s two-run homer, his 10th of the season, in the sixth completed the scoring.

The victory enabled the Brewers to clinch just their fourth series win in the 17 years that they have been coming to Coors Field. And it came gift-wrapped from the Rockies, particularly those three runs scoring on a wild pitch, something no one could remember ever seeing.

“It was just one of those bizarre plays,” Tulowitzki said. “It was an unfortunate play, and it ended up hurting us.”

NOTES: Brewers CF Carlos Gomez went 2-for-5, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games. He has reached base safely in 34 consecutive games, the fifth-longest such streak in Brewers franchise history. ... Rockies RHP Nick Masset returned to the roster and pitched a scoreless seventh after serving a three-game suspension for hitting Atlanta’s Evan Gattis with a pitch on June 12.