Brewers build lead, hang on to beat Rockies

DENVER -- The Milwaukee Brewers built an early six-run lead Friday night and went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-5 and break a six-game losing streak.

“We haven’t played with an early-in-a-game lead in a while,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who team had scored six runs in their six-game skid. “So it was a good night for the offense.”

The Rockies’ misery continued and they are now a season-worst 11 games below .500. They lost five straight games and nine of their past 10 and fell to 0-3 on their current eight-game homestand at Coors Field, where their record is 13-21.

The Rockies have given up 33 runs in their past four games, when their starters have gone 0-4 with a 10.42 ERA (19 innings, 22 earned runs).

Taylor Jungmann (2-1) worked six innings in his third career start and held the Rockies to one hit, an infield single, until they erupted for three runs in the fourth.

“For me, the starting pitcher at Coors Field, you just try to beat the other starting pitcher,” Counsell said. “That’s your job.”

Jungmann threw 31 straight fastballs the first time through the lineup before throwing a curveball to pitcher Jorge De La Rosa in the third inning.

“It’s tough to throw a breaking ball here,” Jungmann said, “so if it was working, we weren’t going to change it a whole lot. The second time around the order, we had to start mixing it up a little bit. They were taking some good hacks the second time around.”

The Brewers jumped on Jorge De La Rosa, who has been Colorado’s most reliable starter lately. His four-game winning streak ended as he yielded a season-high 11 hits and six runs in five innings. De La Rosa, who holds the Rockies franchise records with 73 wins overall and 47 at Coors Field where he is now 47-16. He came into the game 4-0 with a 2.56 ERA in his previous five starts, all of which the Rockies won.

“He’s the guy you don’t want to face at Coors Field,” Counsell said, “because he’s been so good. And he has confidence here and it doesn’t affect him. He can struggle with his command at times, I think that’s where we took advantage of him a little bit.”

De La Rosa left after throwing 101 pitches in five innings and allowing a season-high 11 hits. He had yielded four homers in 47 2/3 innings in his previous nine starts but gave up two in the first inning.

Right fielder Ryan Braun followed center fielder Gerardo Parra’s double with a two-run blast, driving a first-pitch fastball over the fence in center field for his 14th homer of the season. Braun entered the game hitless in his past 14 at-bats and one for his past 23 but was 10-for-14 with three homers against De La Rosa.

With two outs in the first, third baseman Aramis Ramirez hit his eighth homer of the season, an opposite-field shot to right center on De La Rosa’s 1-1 changeup. It’s only the second time he has yielded two home runs in a game at Coors Field where he has pitched in 88 games, including 83 starts.

“He’d been throwing the ball outstanding the last five or six games out, but he really struggled with command early on,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of De La Rosa (4-3).

He never set the Brewers down in order and only in the fifth, his final inning, did De La Rosa hold the Brewers scoreless.

The Rockies cut Milwaukee’s six-run lead in half in the fourth on third baseman Nolan Arenado’s two-run triple, and first baseman Ben Paulsen’s double.

After the Rockies trimmed the lead to 6-4 on a one-out triple in the sixth by Paulsen, who finished a home run shy of the cycle, the Brewers made it 9-4 in the seventh, which began with four straight hits against Christian Bergman.

First baseman Jason Rogers tripled home a run and left fielder Shane Peterson, who went 3-for-4, followed with a single. LaTroy Hawkins got pinch hitter Hector Gomez to ground into a double play that moved a runner to third, and shortstop Jean Segura singled on a slow roller that third baseman Nolan Arenado was unable to pick up bare-handed.

“It’s the kind of place that no matter what’s going on, you assume the tying run’s going to come to the plate at some point in the game,” Counsell said. “That’s kind of your thoughts. But you do have to keep scoring; the runs you add on are big runs.”

NOTES: Rockies RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) threw 25 pitches in a simulated game, had no dizziness or lack of energy and will make a rehab appearance on Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 7. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez was not in the lineup for the sixth time in nine games because of a strained right hip, but he did some running drills before the game and thought he made progress for the first time. ... Brewers RHP Jungmann flared a single to right in the fifth inning for his first major league hit. ...Brewers SS Segura ended an 0-for-16 tailspin with a single in the fourth.