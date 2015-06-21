Bettis helps Rockies end five-game losing streak

DENVER -- Chad Bettis returned to form Saturday at exactly the right time for the Colorado Rockies.

The right-hander pitched into the seventh inning as the Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 to break a five-game losing streak and win for only the second time in 11 games.

“I thought he executed his fastball away really well and then the breaking balls were bottom of the zone or down (lower),” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He did a nice job. I thought he pitched well. He earned it.”

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run home run and had a season-high three RBIs. Reliever Tommy Kahnle took over for Bettis and snuffed out a rally with a double-play grounder.

After losing his last two starts, pitching five innings in both and allowing a combined 13 hits and eight runs, Bettis was back in sync against the Brewers. He held them scoreless until first baseman Adam Lind hit a home run with two outs in the sixth -- his 10th homer of the season.

Bettis said he tried to build on his final three scoreless innings at Houston on Monday (he had yielded five runs in the first two innings). Before this game, he and catcher Michael McKenry talked about the need for Bettis to work everything off his fastball away. And he did.

Bettis’ past two starts have been an abrupt turnaround from his final two starts in May, when he gave up two runs in 16 1/3 innings to finish the month 2-0 with a 2.96 ERA in four starts since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 14.

In the previous 10 games, Rockies’ starters were 1-9 with a 7.17 ERA (54 innings, 43 earned runs) and had allowed 13 home runs.

Bettis, who got nine outs on ground balls, pitched 6 1/3 innings, leaving with runners on first and third after throwing 95 pitches, after pinch hitter Jonathan Lucroy was announced.

Kahnle came on and got Lucroy to ground into an inning-ending double play on a changeup.

“I had to save Chad runs, make sure they don’t score, keep us in the game,” Kahnle said. “That was pretty much my job. I got the ground ball we needed and got the job done.”

Lucroy batted for starter Kyle Lohse (3-9), who gave up four hits and three runs while throwing 76 pitches in six innings but lost his fifth straight decision. He had yielded five or more runs in four of his past five starts before taking a step forward Saturday.

“He can definitely gain some confidence from it because he pitched well,” Counsell said. “National League game, otherwise he’s probably throwing a complete game today the way he’s pitching.”

Lohse said he made a couple of adjustments from his last start, taking his hands over his head in his windup and setting differently in the stretch.

“It’s kind of backwards,” Lohse said, “but getting my hands moving actually slows me down a little bit instead of making me feel I’ve got to jump out at the hitter. I was up when I wanted to be up and down for the most part when I wanted to be down. It’s frustrating losing a ballgame, but I try to look at the positives. And I found a lot personally out of that outing today.”

The Rockies scored their first run in the second inning, on McKenry’s sacrifice fly. Third baseman Nolan Arenado led off with a double, extending his hitting streak to eight games, and moved to third on a groundout.

They tacked on two runs with two outs in the seventh. First baseman Ben Paulsen singled home a run and took second on an ill-advised throw to the plate by center fielder Gerardo Parra.

Blackmon followed with a run-scoring single and hit a home run with two outs in the fifth to put the Rockies ahead, 3-0. He connected on a 1-0 changeup for his ninth home run of the season, giving him five extra-base hits in four games.

The blast scored Brandon Barnes, the only batter Lohse walked.

“It feels good to be a part of win,” Blackmon said. “Bettis gave us a chance. He pitched amazing. We should have won that game with the start he gave us, especially the way Kahnle came in and got that double play right away. Those guys did a great job.”

NOTES: Rockies RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list because of vertigo symptoms caused by a sinus infection, is eligible to come off the list Tuesday. He will make a rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque and possibly one more if he is not activated Tuesday. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki was given a planned day off after playing nine straight days. ... Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (strained left oblique), who has been on the disabled list since May 25, might begin throwing off a mound late next week. ... Brewers OF Khris Davis (right knee), who underwent surgery on June 2 for a torn meniscus, is expected to start swinging a bat in the next couple of days.