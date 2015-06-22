EditorsNote: fixes record in fourth graf to 6-11

Rockies enter rare off day with rare win

DENVER -- The Rockies ended a long, disappointing stretch of games with a one-sided win Sunday, a 10-4 decision over the Milwaukee Brewers that gave Colorado its third victory in 12 games.

Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon had a season-high four RBIs, and catcher Nick Hundley tied his career high with four hits. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki drove in three runs, and third baseman Nolan Arenado homered.

Chris Rusin rebounded from two poor starts to pitch six strong innings as the Rockies won the rubber game of the series, giving them consecutive victories for the first time since June 8-9. They haven’t won three straight since they matched their season best with a four-game winning streak from May 27-31.

The Rockies finished a stretch of 17 games in 17 days during which they went 6-11. The win Sunday left them 2-3 on a homestand that will conclude with a three-game series starting Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Asked whether winning the rubber game with the Brewers could be the catalyst to help the Rockies get on a much-needed hot streak, Tulowitzki said, “I hope so. Time will tell. Been in this spot before, meaning we start to win some games and then we drop some.”

The Rockies did all their damage against Brewers starter Matt Garza (4-9). In 5 1/3 innings, he gave up 13 hits -- matching the career high he set in his previous start, Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals -- and a career-high-tying 10 runs, seven of them earned. The Rockies did have two broken-bat hits and were helped in part by the Brewers.

“They had four outs in some innings,” said Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, whose team went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position. “We had chances and couldn’t get that big inning going -- get that next hit and get the line moving. There’s wasn’t (much) good today. Just regroup and get back at it on Tuesday.”

After second baseman Hernan Perez singled home a run in the second for Milwaukee, the Rockies began the rout with three unearned runs in the third.

Perez dropped a flip from shortstop Jean Segura, putting runners at first and second with no outs. After Rusin’s sacrifice, the Rockies scored on Blackmon’s groundout and singles by second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Tulowitzki.

The Brewers got a run in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the inning, Arenado, who went 2-for-4 while extending his season-high hitting streak to nine games, led off with a homer. It was his 17th long ball of the season, one shy of his career high set last year.

After one-out singles by Hundley and left fielder Rafael Ynoa, the Rockies pulled off a double steal, and Blackmon brought both runners home with a two-out single.

The Rockies batted around and scored four runs in the sixth. Hundley doubled home the first run of the inning, Blackmon hit a run-scoring single, and Tulowitzki knocked in two with a single.

While losing his previous two starts to the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros, Rusin allowed 13 runs and 20 hits in 9 1/3 innings. Against the Brewers, however, he got 10 groundball outs, helped himself by spearing center fielder Gerardo Parra’s hard comebacker and starting an inning-ending double play.

Following the outing against the Astros, Rusin (3-2) made the key adjustment of getting on top of the ball more.

”When I‘m more on the side of the ball, I don’t get my sink,“ Rusin said. ”I don’t get ground balls. I get line drives, bloopers, home runs, and that’s where I was in Houston (on Tuesday).

“We really stuck to it, worked hard in between starts. We were able to keep the ball down with sink, and we were able to keep the ball in the ballpark, and that’s what you got to do here to win games. I was able to get early contact and ground balls.”

NOTES: Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez left the game in the fifth with a mild left hand sprain and is listed day-to-day. He felt the injury while swinging on his final at-bat in the third. ... Rockies OF Brandon Barnes was out of the starting lineup ahead of Monday’s off day but entered the game for Gonzalez. With LF Corey Dickerson on the disabled list, Barnes started the previous eight games and 18 of 20 this month. He came off the bench to go 1-for-1 with a walk. ... Colorado RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list due to vertigo symptoms caused by a sinus infection, was scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, and he could be activated Tuesday. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez, who was not in the lineup for the eighth time in 11 games, tested his strained right hip. He could return to action Tuesday.