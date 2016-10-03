EditorsNote: Adding byline

Susac rescues Brewers in win over Rockies

DENVER -- With one perfectly timed swing, Andrew Susac transformed his day for the Milwaukee Brewers from utterly forgettable to indelibly memorable.

He hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning Sunday, enabling the Brewers to wrap up the sesaon with a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Susac connected after Orlando Arcia lined a ball off Rusin's foot. The ball ricocheted into left field, and Arcia hustled the hit into a double, bringing up Susac. He was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts when he drove a 1-1 changeup from Chris Rusin (3-5) into the left-field seats.

"The first four at-bats didn't go too well for me. Outhouse to penthouse," Susac said.

The home run was Susac's first since July 12, 2015, against Philadelphia while playing for San Francisco and the seventh in 262 career plate appearances. The Giants traded Susac, 26, and pitching prospect Phil Bickford to the Brewers on Aug. 1 for reliever Will Smith. The Brewers were interested in Susac because he provided catching depth after they traded catcher Jonathan Lucroy to Texas.

The win was Milwaukee's second straight in 10 innings over Colorado. The Rockies sent the game into extra innings with a run in the ninth after Domingo Santana put the Brewers ahead 4-3 in the eighth with a two-run homer off Carlos Estevez.

"I don't know if the 10th inning was what we were looking to do again today," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "But it happened that way, and you feel like it happened a better way, almost. It was a great win."

Nolan Arenado opened the Rockies' ninth inning with a single off closer Tyler Thornburg (8-5). With one out, Arenado moved to second on a wild pitch as Thornburg was in the process of striking out Tom Murphy.

Jordan Patterson, who had his second straight three-hit game, tied the score at 4 with a single. He had his first two RBIs.

Rockies starter German Marquez gave the Rockies a glimpse of the future. In his third career start, Marquez, 21, was lifted after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh. He got nine outs on ground balls and struck out seven while allowing six hits and two runs in six innings.

"My fastball command and my currveball in the dirt were really good today," Marquez said.

Charlie Blackmon went 4-for-5 and finished a stellar season with more top-of-the-order slugging. He hit his 10th leadoff homer of the season and 29th overall. He also doubled home a run in the second to tie the score at 2.

Hernan Perez was hit with a pitch to open that inning and scored when Arcia followed with a double as Blackmon lost the ball in the sun. Arcia stole third and scored on Jake Elmore's groundout.

The Rockies went ahead 3-2 in the fifth on consecutiive two-out doubles by Tom Muprhy and Patterson.

Milwaukee's Chris Carter and Arenado shared the National League home run title. Neither homered Sunday and both finished with 41. It was the second straight year that Arenado shared the home run crown. He and Washington's Bryce Harper each hit 42 home runs last season.

"I had a two-homer lead going into the series," said Arenado, who hit .294 and led the majors with 133 RBIs. "Got to give him credit, he tied me up. But it's cool. To lead in anything is unbelievable. I'm very thankful.

"I know it'd be cool to win by myself, but at the same time, he's had a great year for himself. He earned it. I'm just happy I had another good year."

The Rockies, who won 68 games in 2015, finished with a 75-87 record in their franchise-record tying sixth straight losing season.

The Brewers went 73-89 in their fourth straight losing season but improved upon their 68 wins last year.

The Rockies finished 24-36 in games decided by one or two runs and the Brewers were 42-38.

"We won 70-some games," Counsell said. "That's not enough. What we set out to do was to explore some young players, to develop some young players, to compete every day. Those things happened, but it's hard to be satisfied completely when you're not winning enough games."

Reliever Tyler Cravy started for the Brewers, the first of seven pitchers as Milwaukee covered 10 innings with its bullpen. Corey Knebel picked up his second save of the season.

Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu didn't play for the second straight day and the fourth time in the past five games but finished with a NL-leading .348 average. Washington's Daniel Murphy, who has been sidelined with a left buttocks strain, pinch hit Sunday for the first time and flied out, leaving him at .347. LeMahieu's average was the highest by a Rockies player since Todd Helton hit .358 in 2003.

"I wouldn't have said (hitting .348) wasn't possible," LeMahieu said. "But I would've been surprised if somebody told me that three or four years ago when I was breaking into the big leagues."

NOTES: Brewers LF Ryan Braun was given a planned day off. He played 135 games and hit .305 with 30 homers and 91 RBIs. ... Rockies 1B Jordan Patterson made his third career start and second straight. ... Rockies 2B Pat Valaika made his second career start and played in his 13th game. He also started at second base Sept. 24. ... Brewers 1B Chris Carter and Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado tied for the National League lead with 160 games played.