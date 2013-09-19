Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

The way Sean Halton sees it, any day he’s in the Brewers’ starting lineup is a good day.

Halton, 26, a stocky first baseman who also dabbles in outfield play and a bit at third base, is in his third stint with the Brewers as a rookie. This time, it’s as a September call-up, an assignment he wasn’t sure would come his way.

“The most important thing is you never really know when you’re going to get that chance again. A guy in my situation is really just excited about being a part of it, let alone producing and being a factor,” said Halton, whose walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday gave the Brewers a 6-5 victory over Cincinnati.

In very limited playing time, Halton has come up with some big hits, including a two-run homer/three-RBI game on the last road trip in St. Louis that sparked a 5-3 victory. Overall, he has three homers and 11 RBIs in 74 at-bats with the Brewers.

Halton drove in four runs in a 7-0 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

“Any time you get a chance to help the team win, that’s as good as it can get,” Halton told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

First base has been a quagmire for the Brewers since the loss of Corey Hart, Mat Gamel and Taylor Green to season-ending injuries in spring training. Others, such as Yuniesky Betancourt and Juan Francisco, have seen the bulk of the action but Halton said he never felt left out during his time at Triple-A Nashville, where prospect Hunter Morris did most of the playing at first base.

“It all happens for a reason,” he said. “You just try to focus on what you can control and keep your eyes where your feet are. That’s the biggest thing when you’re in the minor leagues. You can’t think about what’s going on ahead of you.”

All Halton can hope for at this point is to try to make an impression when he does get to play, along with other young players up from the minors getting a chance because of a slew of injuries.

“As a young group of guys, we just want to be a part of it,” he said. “Try to be a factor this year. I think people see now that there was more down there than some people thought. We’ve still got a couple of weeks left. Hopefully we can all finish well.”

Manager Ron Roenicke likes Halton’s enthusiasm and willingness to do whatever is asked of him.

“I like him,” Roenicke said. “He’s a guy I feel like when he goes out there, I kind of know what I‘m going to get from him. That makes it comfortable for a manger, especially with a young guy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-83

STREAK: Won four

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Cubs (Jake Arrieta, 3-4, 5.49) at Brewers (Kyle Lohse, 10-9, 3.46)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse is coming off his first complete game as a Brewer, having gone the distance in a 5-1 victory last Friday against the Reds. Lohse is 9-3 with a 3.02 ERA over his last 20 starts and in three starts against the Cubs this season is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson worked two scoreless innings Wednesday as the Brewers blanked the Cubs, 7-0. Manager Ron Roenicke said before the game that he had hoped to get Nelson a multi-inning outing with the hopes of possibly having him start one game during the final road trip of the season, but situations in the last few games made that difficult. Since joining the Brewers on Sept. 6. Nelson has thrown five scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

--SS Jean Segura left the game with a strained hamstring and is day-to-day for the near future. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said the injury, suffered when Segura scored on Aramis Ramirez’s first-inning single, was not as bad as it appeared but suggested that Segura might get some extended rest over the final 11 games of the season. Segura is batting .296 with 12 home runs and 74 RBIs but is .245 at the plate with one home run since the All-Star break.

--1B/OF Sean Halton set a new career high with four RBIs Wednesday after hitting his first career grand slam in the first inning of Milwaukee’s 7-0 victory over the Cubs. Halton now has four home runs this season to go along with two doubles and 15 RBIs in 34 games.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg put forth another strong start Wednesday, throwing six scoreless innings in the Brewers’ 7-0 victory over the Cubs. Thornburg went 0-9 with a 5.78 ERA in 15 starts with Triple-A Nashville but has been lights-out since coming to Milwaukee, where he is 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA in 17 appearances including a 2-1 record and a 1.21 ERA in six starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s certainly bright when you see this happening.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after a 7-0 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder stiffness) faced just one batter Sept. 2 before leaving, and he has been unavailable since. He was playing catch in mid-September but was considered a long way from returning to action.

--2B Rickie Weeks (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 13. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 15. The expected recovery time is four to six months, which gives Weeks enough time to get ready for spring training.

--1B Corey Hart (right knee surgery in January 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He needs surgery on his left knee, and he won’t play this season.

--INF Taylor Green (labral tear and bone spurs in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--1B Mat Gamel (right knee surgery in March 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Kyle Lohse

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Johnny Hellweg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

LHP Michael Gonzalez

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Alfredo Figaro

RHP Donovan Hand

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Jimmy Nelson

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Yuniesky Betancourt

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Juan Francisco

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Logan Schafer

OF Caleb Gindl

OF/INF Sean Halton